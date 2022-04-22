These 19 Celebrity Latina Moms Opened Up About Their Honest Experiences With Having Kids

Cardi has a daughter, Kulture, and a son with her husband, rapper Offset. In 2021, she spoke to Good Morning America about balancing time between working and raising her kids.

"It is a little bit — it's a lot," Cardi said. "I just have to divide my time with both, because my daughter, she gets a little bit territorial sometimes — I love it – it's a lot of the happiness in my soul."

The musician also stated that Offset loves to be very involved in raising their two little ones.

“[Offset] is definitely hands on," Cardi said. "Sometimes he just be too hands on. I be like, 'Listen, I got it. Alright. I know what I'm doing too... This ain't my first rodeo anymore.'"