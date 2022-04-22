These 19 Celebrity Latina Moms Opened Up About Their Honest Experiences With Having Kids

Related
TODAY.com
Kathie Lee Gifford on becoming a grandma and whether she knows the baby's gender
She’s an actor, author, singer, songwriter, beloved television talent and a proud mother of two, and now Kathie Lee Gifford is about to add another role that long list — grandmother. The former TODAY co-host is celebrating the fact that her son, Cody Gifford, and his wife, Erika,...
'Adults Only'—Video of Kids Gatecrashing Wedding First Dance Sparks Fury
One viewer commented: "I no longer feel guilty for having a child free wedding."
Hello Magazine
Sharon Osbourne makes shocking confession about eldest daughter Aimee
Sharon Osbourne has opened up about her daughter Aimee in a candid new interview, revealing that her eldest doesn’t get on with her two siblings, Jack and Kelly. Chatting to The Sunday Times, the TV personality spoke about Aimee’s dislike of their lifestyle, and her decision to opt out of their reality show The Osbournes. She explained: "Aimee doesn’t like the life we lead. It’s not her. The kids don’t get on [with her], and I’m not going to [expletive] and say they do."
Hannah Ferrier and More Pregnant Stars Slam Mom-Shamers Ahead of Babies’ Births
An early start. Hannah Ferrier, Cardi B and more pregnant stars were bashed by the parenting police before their babies even arrived. The Below Deck alum found herself under fire in July 2020 after sharing an Instagram photo of herself drinking water from a wine glass. "In the USA, we don’t drink when pregnant,” one […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa's pushing back pregnancy
Heather Rae El Moussa is holding off getting pregnant. The 'Selling Sunset' star - who has been documenting her fertility journey on social media - had been “planning on implanting very soon", but she and her husband Tarek have decided to wait until later in the year to have a child, as her schedule is too hectic over the next "few months".
I fell for my brother’s bride at his WEDDING – we married after he died, I couldn’t love my wife more
A MAN has revealed how he ended up marrying his brother’s wife after he died and they had many happy years together. TikTok user Joe, who has over five million followers on his @grandadjoe1933 account, uploaded a video sharing their love story. He said: “Me at my brother’s wedding...
I’m 29 & heavily pregnant with my 9th boy – we’ll have more, we never use contraception & my man is desperate for a girl
A MUM of eight boys has revealed she's expecting again, this time another boy - even though her youngest is just five months old. Yalancia Rosario, 29, from Dallas, Texas, has eight sons: Jamel, 12, Michael Jr, nine, Angelo, eight, Armani, six, Prince, five, Sincere, three, Armani, one, and Gimani, five months.
Battling Brain Tumor, Wendi Lou Lee From ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Stayed Strong With Faith
Little House on the Prairie boasted as wide a cast of child actors as adult stars. One of the former group was Wendi Lou Lee who, with her twin sister Brenda, played baby Grace Ingalls in her younger years. She has recently added her voice to the testimonies about working with Michael Landon and shared the important role faith has played in her life – especially after a dire health battle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH
For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
People
Drew Scott Says He and Wife Linda Phan Were 'So Lost' Trying to Conceive First Baby
For Drew Scott and Linda Phan, starting a family has been a lengthy learning experience. As they prepare to welcome their first baby together, the HGTV host, 43, spoke to PEOPLE about the struggles the couple had trying to conceive a baby since tying the knot in 2018, sharing that there were moments of hopelessness before they were educated on the best ways to move forward.
90 Day Fiancé’s Robert Springs & Anny Francisco reveal son Adriel is dead at 7 months after suffering ‘heart condition’
90 DAY Fiancé stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs has tragically lost their seven-year-old son. Anny announced the news on Thursday in a heartbreaking Instagram post. "Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel Springs died," she wrote. "I am devastated and [so is]...
'It felt like a sniper attack': Jennifer Grey reveals she was shellshocked when her Oscar-winning father Joel Grey was outed as gay to her in the late 1980s
Jennifer Grey has detailed the painful way she learned about her father's sexuality. The Dirty Dancing star is the daughter of Oscar-winning Cabaret star Joel Grey, who came out as gay in 2015 at the age of 82. However, Grey, 62, found out much earlier in the late '80s during...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I said goodbye to my husband moments before giving birth to our baby girl – fearing I would never wake up
A FIRST-TIME mum sobbed as she feared both she and her baby were going to die moments before undergoing an emergency C-section at 29 weeks, after her oxygen levels dramatically plummeted last summer. The traumatic drama – which led to a happy ending with both mum and baby daughter Grace...
Little People’s Tori & Zach Roloff break down as son Jackson, 4, is rushed to hospital for surgery in medical emergency
SEASON 23 of Little People Big World has plenty of drama as a preview shows a scary moment for Tori and Zach Roloff involving their eldest child. The reality star's two children, Jackson, four, and Lilah, two - were born with dwarfism. Their son has struggled particularly with the genetic...
Woman's In-Laws Roasted for Refusing to Accept She's Having a Baby Girl
"Love her and yourself enough to walk away. NTA for leaving the shower, but you need to leave this relationship," one user commented.
Lisa Curry admits she's struggling following the death of her daughter Jaimi and beloved mother Pat: 'Life goes quiet and things change'
Lisa Curry has admitted she's struggling to come to terms with the tragic deaths of her daughter Jaimi and her beloved mother Pat. The former Olympian, 59, told 9Honey on Sunday, losing family members has been a 'big adjustment'. 'I was just starting to see the light again after losing...
Daughter Bans Mom from Her Wedding for Helping 'Low-Income' Bride
Weddings are considered joyous occasions since they are an expression of love. They are also a time when families gather together to celebrate the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of newlyweds. Despite our best efforts, not everything goes according to plan, as you will soon see.
'We went out when we were 12 and I was besotted with him!': Rachel Stevens details rekindling romance with her childhood sweetheart who she married and had children with
Rachel Stevens opened up about re-meeting her childhood sweetheart who she later married and had children with on a new podcast on Wednesday. The former S Club 7 star, gushed over her partner Alex Bourne, 44, whom she married in 2009. The 43-year-old discussed her defining life moments as she...
Dad stunned at his young baby’s reaction as he takes her to get her ears pierced
BABIES will cry over just about anything. But when everyone thought this baby would scream, she wasn't at all phased. When this dad took his baby to get her ears pierced, everyone thought she'd scream and cry. But the infant not only didn't seem to mind the experience, but laughed...
Khloé Kardashian Admitted She’s Afraid To Post Photos Of Herself And “Can’t Even Look” At Her Phone When She Does Because She’s Constantly Ridiculed For Her Apparent Photoshop Fails
“Every single time. I feel my pulse jump out of my skin. I can’t even look. I just post and ghost.”
BuzzFeed
978
Followers
1K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0