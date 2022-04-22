These 19 Celebrity Latina Moms Opened Up About Their Honest Experiences With Having Kids

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother's Day is just around the corner, so congrats to all of the moms out there who are caring for their children and inspiring us all while doing so!

These 19 Latina celebs have spoken publicly about their experiences with becoming a mother — here's what they had to say.

1. Cardi B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvflT_0fGzM5xd00

Cardi has a daughter, Kulture, and a son with her husband, rapper Offset. In 2021, she spoke to Good Morning America about balancing time between working and raising her kids.

"It is a little bit — it's a lot," Cardi said. "I just have to divide my time with both, because my daughter, she gets a little bit territorial sometimes — I love it – it's a lot of the happiness in my soul."

The musician also stated that Offset loves to be very involved in raising their two little ones.

“[Offset] is definitely hands on," Cardi said. "Sometimes he just be too hands on. I be like, 'Listen, I got it. Alright. I know what I'm doing too... This ain't my first rodeo anymore.'"

2. Christina Milian

Christina is a mom to three kids, Violet, Kenna, and Isaiah. On Feb. 7, she took to Instagram to celebrate motherhood and posted a photo of herself, her kids, and her husband, singer-songwriter Matt Pokora .

“Sometimes I have to pinch myself because I can’t believe it’s real. I’m really a mother of three! … It really is such a blessing,” Christina captioned the image.

“Watching our little people grow motivates me everyday— sometimes to the point I’m overwhelmed as I wanna get so much done at once for them and for me. But I always remind myself that what I’m doing IS enough and God doesn’t give you more than you can handle," she added.

3. Eva Longoria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o8ljT_0fGzM5xd00

Eva has one child, Santiago. While she was a guest on Today in 2019, she talked about the personality traits of her son, who was just 1 year old at the time.

“He’s funny and sweet, and just shares everything,” Eva said of Santiago before adding, “I’m really lucky, really blessed to have such [an] easy kid."

The Desperate Housewives actor additionally opened up about how motherhood has changed her perspective on life.

“What was surprising was, I think, the anxiety I now have about the world, and about my philanthropy or my activism… There's an intensity to it now — like, oh my god, I have to leave the world a better place,” she said.

4. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer has two children, twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony. Giving birth led to the singer and actor achieving a better work-life balance, she said during a 2019 Lorraine interview .

“What my kids did help with, was once they were born, they helped me get more of a balance in my life of managing my time because…I want to give them as much time as I can and do what I love,” Jennifer said. “To be fulfilled as an individual but at the same time, make sure that they always feel like they’re my priority, because they are.”

5. Sofía Vergara

Sofía had her son , Manolo, at age 19 before separating from his father, Joe Gonzalez. She opened up to People in 2016 about what it means to her to see how well her son turned out.

“I was really young when I divorced [Manolo’s] father, so I raised him trying to set the best example and give him the best that I could,” Sofía said. “When people compliment me on him, on how well mannered, how charming, funny and well-behaved he is, it makes all the sacrifices worthwhile.”

6. Salma Hayek

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNaiY_0fGzM5xd00

During a 2021 Extra interview alongside Angelina Jolie, Salma discussed the evolution she's experienced since giving birth to her daughter, Valentina.

“You will never be as vulnerable as you are when you have a child,” Salma said. “And because of this, you have to be stronger than you’ve ever been. You have to be respectful that [your kids] are an individual and [find] that balance.”

7. Jessica Alba

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SpM1P_0fGzM5xd00

Jessica has three children, Honor, Hayes, and Haven with her husband, producer Cash Warren. In February 2022, she was interviewed about parenthood for the Raising Good Humans podcast. One of the toughest parts of being a mom, she stated, is letting children make errors as they mature.

"That is the hardest part about being a parent, is allowing your kids to make a mistake and knowing when it is going to be too hard or too much," Jessica said. "And then you're like, I guess nothing's too much."

The actor then acknowledged the value in gaining meaningful takeaways from these mistakes.

"But I also like it — they're not mistakes, they're lessons, and they're meant to go through the challenges, and it's meant to bring them out the other side," she added.

8. America Ferrera

In May 2021, America announced her partnership with Vitamin Angels, a nonprofit that offers vitamins to pregnant women and children in need, via Instagram . She also reflected on giving birth and raising her two children, Sebastian and Lucia, whom she shares with her husband, actor Ryan Piers Williams.

"I gave birth and became a mama of two during a pandemic," America wrote. "And while there were challenges, I am more aware than ever of how lucky I am to be able to keep myself and my babies strong and healthy.""I want to take a moment to honor the moms who have been giving their all, and then some, to keep their families going over the past year," she added.

9. Rosario Dawson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31cvby_0fGzM5xd00

Rosario spoke to Parents in 2021 about adopting her daughter, Isabella. Isabella moved in with Rosario in 2011, when she was 11 years old. Adopting an older child was something Rosario had in mind since she was 5 years old, and she explained that she's found it to be a life-changing experience.

"These past couple of years, [my daughter has] taught me so much about transforming and developing the benefits of therapy and being really conscious and intentional about self-care and boundaries," Rosario said.

In addition, Rosario explained that she supports whatever decisions Isabella will make in the future regarding family life.

"It's just been really, really powerful and beautiful how much we've all grown together and I'm excited for however she wants to use that in the world moving forward, whether it is getting more in contact with some of that blood family or creating her own family or whatever it is she wants to do," she added.

10. Zoe Saldaña

"Time is everything. Presence of time is everything when you're a parent because when you were a child, you remember what that was like," Zoe told Good Day DC in March while promoting her film The Adam Project . She and her husband, artist Marco Perego Saldana, are the parents to three boys, Bowie, Cy, and Zen.

"You remember when...you had [your mother's] attention, and you also remember when you didn't," she added. "And now that I'm an adult, I understand those moments when...you're just so distracted with...adult stuff, but I also like to correct myself and try to be as present as I possibly can because it means the world."

11. Melissa Fumero

Melissa has two sons, Enzo and Axel, with her husband, actor David Fumero. She's stated that both of her pregnancies were unplanned and has expressed her appreciation for experiencing the joys of motherhood.

"David and I were really undecided about having kids. We had been together for 10 years and were happy," Melissa told Parents in October 2020. "Nothing was missing. Every year, we’d have 'The Baby Discussion' and always decided to put it off. But the universe was, like, 'Ha, ha, ha!' After Enzo was born, I thought, 'That’s it. We’re done.' Then along came Axel! I’m so grateful they were surprises, or we may never have gotten here."

12. Roselyn Sánchez

Roselyn went through an extensive IVF process in order to have her two children, Sebella and Dylan, with her husband, actor Eric Winter. In Feb. 2020, she shared her pregnancy journeys with Hola! .

“I’ll do it all over again. ... Not because I’m 46 years old, but if I had to I would,” Roselyn said. “As much as I complained and as much as I hated it, when you get a positive and you get a child out of it it’s the most incredible and surreal experience ever. Knowing that it took so long and it was so much work makes it even sweeter. I see my kids and they’re miracle babies.”

13. Gina Torres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEekV_0fGzM5xd00

In March 2020, Gina admitted to sometimes feeling guilty over taking time out for work or self-care while parenting her daughter, Delilah, whom she shares with actor Laurence Fishburne. She uses this as an opportunity to teach her daughter about independence.

"It’s not easy. You want to be all things all the time, and you just can’t be," Gina told Health . "So you prepare [your kids] to be as independent as possible. I want to believe it’s as — if not more — important what they see, as opposed to what you say. If they see you expressing yourself from a place of confidence, if they see you going after your dream, it gives them permission to do the same. Especially with a daughter."

14. Eva Mendes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zkeVX_0fGzM5xd00

Eva has two daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, with actor Ryan Gosling. In 2019, she got candid about the demands of motherhood that no one else can fully get you ready for.

"People are so sweet. They really try to, like, warn you, prep you when you're pregnant, but nobody can prep you. Nobody," Eva said on The Kelly Clarkson Show .

"And nobody told me it was gonna really be a job, and a job that I needed an incredible amount of skills for...[and] in different areas: a chauffeur, a cook, a personal assistant to an abusive boss," she jokingly added.

15. Dascha Polanco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qo6W7_0fGzM5xd00

Dascha has two children, a daughter, Dasany, and a son, Aryam. While speaking to the Cut in 2021, she described the open communication style she's developed with her kids.

"For me, motherhood has been raising my kids to understand that I am a person and I have my own dreams and goals," Dascha said. "I’m very honest with them, and I’m also very vulnerable with them. I ask them, 'Do you think that I don’t love you because I’m working three days in a row? ... What is necessary for you to feel that I’m present in your life?'"

16. Shakira

"I’m a tiger mom and a helicopter mom and all these different moms," Shakira told Cosmopolitan as she graced their cover in November 2021. She has two sons, Milan and Sasha, with soccer player Gerard Piqué.

"That’s when having a partner who’s completely opposite in that sense comes in handy," she added. "My mind never stops. I dream about my kids. I worry about them constantly."

17. Gloria Estefan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BNMep_0fGzM5xd00

Gloria has two children, Emily and Nayib, with her husband, musician Emilio Estefan. In an interview with Thrive Global , she advised mothers to voice their needs to their partner while raising a family together.

“Partnership is important especially for new mothers," she said. "If you need help from your husband or partner…sit down and have a conversation and say, ‘You know I really need your help. What can we do together? This would really be helpful for me if you could handle [this] and I don’t want to have to be on top of you to do it…let’s make up a plan.’”

18. Christina Aguilera

Ahead of their 2022 Women in Music celebration, Christina spoke to Billboard in February about her EP, La Fuerza , and motherhood. The pop star has two children, Max and Summer, and opened up about how she always wants positive things for them.

“Everyone has a different relationship with their children and what it means to them to be a mom," she said. "[As mothers], we are protectors and nurturers, the glue that keeps it together, that’s the main part of La Fuerza. Being a mom also you just want what’s best for them. You don’t want anything to affect them in a negative way."

19. Naya Rivera

Naya sadly passed away in 2020 in a tragic boating accident at Lake Piru. In 2016, the Glee star told Mini Magazine that becoming a mom to her son, Josey, made her "a much more observant person," People reported. She also said receiving affection from Josey, whom she shared with her ex-husband, actor Ryan Dorsey, was unlike any other she'd ever experienced before.

“It’s a love never found anywhere or with anyone else," Naya said.

At the time of the interview, Naya's memoir, Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up , was just being released. She explained how she felt optimistic Josey would one day gain some valuable information from the book.

“I hope [Josey] would take away that growing up has its challenges, but behind every cloud is a silver lining,” she said.

Community Policy