Snow To Usher Out Casper’s Beautiful Weather Just In Time For The Weekend

Spring is returning, as a general warming trend is expected across a large swath of the country heading into the weekend. Warm temperatures have shifted eastward, so areas in the 40s and 50s at the start of this week are ending in the 70s and 80s. By Saturday, nearly 60%...
Much of the weekend will feature warm and sunny weather. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Saturday looks like another nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-60s. He says Sunday will start off cloudy, but the sun will come out mid-morning making for a nice...
It’s a windy morning across much of central and eastern KELOLAND. Wind advisories have been posted for several areas. The wind will be a big factor behind this Red Flag Warning posted for a large portion of KELOLAND. Fire danger will be in the extreme category in many areas.
An expansive and multi-faceted storm system is forecast to strengthen rapidly as it travels from the Rockies to the Great Plains next week, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it could result in a five-day stretch of threatening severe weather as well as a robust snowstorm that could produce dangerous blizzard conditions.
Hundreds of miles of roads were shut down, ranchers and their animals faced brutal conditions -- and will see more tough weather ahead. Meanwhile, snowdrifts in some spots were estimated to be higher than 10 feet in some places. The sun was out and shining Wednesday morning in Molt, Montana...
A LATE winter storm warning is in place for Friday after up to four feet of snow was dumped across the west coast as forecasters predict treacherous conditions. The powerful storm is expected to slam through the Plain states on Friday and into the weekend. The severe weather is expected...
A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
AN extreme blizzard has buried seven horses in almost three feet of snow - and more wild weather is set to hit parts of the US this Easter. A stalled weather front is set to bring thunderstorms to parts of Louisiana and Georgia while temperatures could plunge to a bitter 26F in North Dakota.
All eyes are on next week's much-hyped storm system that appears likely to deliver multiple days of severe storms to the central and southern U.S., and a snowstorm on the northern side of the storm track. Minnesota could get a variety of weather, including rain, thunderstorms, sleet, freezing rain and...
Winter is clinging on for dear life as calendars mark about a month since the first day of spring. An initial blast of snow and cold for the Easter weekend is set to precede a more impactful nor'easter headed to the northeastern United States this upcoming week, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect early this week for parts of three states across the northern Plains as AccuWeather forecasters warned that a "storm of the century" could unfold across the region. Elsewhere, winter storm warnings and watches dotted the weather map across the northern tier of the United States as a storm system, which came ashore in the Pacific Northwest, was tracking eastward.
Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for the areas of Big Trout Lake, Pickle Lake, and Sandy Lake, anticipating up to 30 cm of snow and wind gusts of up to 70 km/h. Blizzard conditions are forecast to last until the afternoon when they will be replaced by flurries.
Huge storms have wreaked havoc across Sydney bringing heavy rainfall, floods and ferocious winds. The city was rocked by the wild weather on Tuesday night after a massive storm front surged across the New South Wales coast. Goulburn and Jervis Bay were hit with wind gusts above 100km/h, while Nowra...
The Riverton office of the National Weather Service is reporting a 128 mile-per-hour- wind gust earlier this week west of Clark, Wyoming. The agency says that gust was recorded on Monday:. Just for comparison, the National Weather Service defines winds of 74 miles per hour as "hurricane force." Meanwhile, the...
UPDATE (5:37 p.m.) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Polk County in northwestern Minnesota until 6 p.m.
Possible threats include tornadoes, hail and damaging winds up to 60 mph.
UPDATE (5:31 p.m.) WCCO-TV meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that thunderstorms have popped up just southwest of the...
