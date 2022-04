One of my COVID-19 era go-tos is cooking shows that I watch when I can’t sleep — and then some. Flank steak demos at 1 a.m., chimichanga at 4. As for actually putting my cutting board where my mouth is, what with a case of sciatica that prohibits me from standing more than five minutes to scramble an egg, not to mention COVID-induced lack of motivation, I am out of practice in the actual kitchen.

KENT, OH ・ 29 MINUTES AGO