Gov. Pritzker Announces Fourteen Appointments to Boards and Commissions, Public Administrators and Public Guardians

Gov. Pritzker Announces Fourteen Appointments to Boards and Commissions, Public Administrators and Public Guardians. Patrick Devaney will serve as a Member of the Energy Transition Workforce Commission.* Devaney serves as the Secretary Treasurer of the Illinois AFL-CIO Labor Union and previously served as the President of the Associated Firefighters of Illinois...

