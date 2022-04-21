ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Earth Day 2022 | Fun facts and ways to conserve

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENNSYLVANIA, USA — In the days, years, and decades ahead of the first Earth Day, Americans were consuming large amounts of gasoline and fossil fuels. Businesses were able to emit plumes of smoke into the atmosphere with almost no fear of government intervention or ramifications. Most of Americans...

CBS News

Earth Day 2022: 60 Minutes revisits climate change reporting archive

This Earth Day, many around the world are beginning to shed their masks for spring, in the hopes of being able to celebrate a hopefully better, brighter and safer planet. To mark this Earth Day, 60 Minutes looked back at some of the climate change stories we have reported over the years. We begin in February 2006, and a report we called, "Global Warning!"
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Biden unveils plans to rescue giant trees as part of Earth Day

SEATTLE, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden marked Earth Day on Friday with a speech promoting a new effort to protect old-growth forests as he visits the lush but fire-prone Washington state. The move comes as Biden has drawn fire from environmentalists for shifting his focus from climate...
POTUS
Vogue

9 Environmentalists From Around The World Share Their Hopes This Earth Day

We know that every day should be Earth Day – but 22 April remains a date that sees people around the world rallying together for the environment. Given the stark warnings in the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel On Climate Change (IPCC), it’s more crucial than ever that urgent action is taken to protect our planet, as well as those who are already bearing the brunt of the most serious effects of the climate crisis globally.
ENVIRONMENT
dailygalaxy.com

China is Hatching a Plan to Find Earth 2.0 to Homo Sapiens Only 9th of Human Species (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories range from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Metaverse to ‘Extraordinary’ W Boson Particle Finding Contradicts Understanding of How Universe Works to How Ancient, Recurring Climate Changes May Have Shaped Human Evolution, and much more. The Planet Earth Report provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
Abdul Ghani

A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
BGR.com

Declassified government data reveals an interstellar object that exploded over Earth

Back in 2014, a fireball exploded in the skies over Papua New Guinea. At the time, scientists believed that the object was a small meteorite measuring around 1.5 feet across. It slammed into the Earth’s atmosphere at more than 130,000 mph (roughly 210,000 km/h). Because the object’s speed exceeded the average velocity of meteors found within our solar system, a group of scientists conducted a study on the object in 2019. They found that it was most likely the first interstellar object we had identified.
ASTRONOMY
Fast Company

Meet a climate scientist who just risked arrest to save the planet

On a typical day, Peter Kalmus goes to work at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles, where he studies biological systems and climate change. But last Wednesday, he instead went to JP Morgan Chase’s building in downtown L.A., along with three other scientists, and chained himself to the front doors in order to bring more attention to the current state of the climate crisis and JP Morgan Chase’s role as the bank providing the most funding to fossil fuel firms. He’s one of more than 1,200 scientists in 26 countries who demonstrated last week—and one of many who were arrested—after the IPCC released its latest report, which UN Secretary-General António Guterres described as saying that the world is on “a fast track to climate disaster.”
ADVOCACY
protocol.com

How much carbon dioxide removal do we actually need?

Silicon Valley’s favorite climate solution is still decades away from being deployed at scale, if it will ever be ready. Yet the moment carbon dioxide removal is having right now is really something to behold. Over the past few weeks, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change offered up an...
ENVIRONMENT
#Earth Day#Environmental Science#Americans#Republicans#Democrats#Earthday Org
Vice

Scientists Predict that Humanity Could Harness Earth's Energy by 2371

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Over the course of thousands of years, humans have harnessed increasingly bigger energy yields, starting with ancient campfires and domesticated animals and progressing to modern sources, such as fossil fuels, nuclear power, and renewables such as wind, hydro, and solar.
INDUSTRY
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Interesting Engineering

Today is Earth Day: Here are 5+ things you can do to help our planet

Earthrise 1: Historic image remastered. NASA, Apollo 8 Crew, Bill Anders; Processing and License: Jim Weigang. The campaign encourages everyone to "Invest In Our Planet" this year. While many environmental protection goals have remained consistent throughout the years, this year's theme is all about “accelerating solutions to combat our greatest threat, climate change, and to activate everyone – governments, citizens, and businesses – to do their part. Everyone accounted for, and everyone accountable.”
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Earth Day 2022: Climate scientists and activists recommended reading lists

The climate crisis is, in essence, a colossal, knotty problem that will take all of humanity’s innovation and ingenuity to untangle. And where better to start fomenting on the dazzling numbers of ideas and plans that will be needed than with an inspiring pile of books.To mark Earth Day this Friday, scientists, global policy leaders and climate activists have shared with The Independent their go-to books in honor of Earth Day - and why they matter so much.Kimberly Nicholas, Associate Professor of Sustainability Science, Lund University Centre for Sustainability StudiesReading Emma Loewe’s Return To Nature is an antidote to...
ENVIRONMENT

