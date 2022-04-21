Report: Complaint Against Bill Murray Shuts Down Production on New Movie

Production on "Being Mortal," a film being directed by comedian Aziz Ansari, has been suspended over complaints about actor Bill Murray's on-set behavior. Variety reported Thursday that Searchlight Pictures, the studio behind the film, sent a letter to the crew Wednesday which read that "late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it." Sources told Variety that the 71-year-old Murray was the subject of the complaint. The exact details of what was alleged were not confirmed. "Being Mortal" is being written and directed by Ansari based on the 2014 nonfiction book "Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End." The book, by surgeon Atul Gawande, focuses on end-of-life medical care. The film also costars Keke Palmer and Seth Rogen. Searchlight Pictures is a division of Disney.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO