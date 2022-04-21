ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Doobie Brothers

By Brandi
96.1 The Breeze
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Doobie Brothers - 50th Anniversary...

961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
96.1 The Breeze

Josh Groban

Friday, July 1 at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center. Get tickets and more info here.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ultimate Classic Rock

Megadeth Launch 2022 Tour: Set List, Videos

Megadeth launched their 2022 tour with a performance April 9 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The metal giants began their set with an emphatic rendition of “Hangar 18,” the classic track from their 1990 album Rust in Peace. From there, the group blazed through “Dread and the Fugitive Mind” and “Sweating Bullets.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Loudwire

Dance Gavin Dance Announce 18-Track New Album ‘Jackpot Juicer’

Dance Gavin Dance have set Jackpot Juicer as the title of their 10th album and first since 2020's Afterburner. The 18-track album will be released on July 19 through Rise Records and news of its impending arrival comes just two days before the Dance Gavin Dance's own festival, Swanfest, takes place, after which a headlining U.S. tour with Memphis May Fire, Volumes and Moon Tooth will immediately follow.
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner to Release Studio Version of His ’41 Strings’ Orchestral Project

Click here to read the full article. Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner will finally release a formal studio recording of his orchestral song cycle, 41 Strings, which was first commissioned for a special Earth Day event in 2011. 41 Strings comprises four movements, each corresponding to a respective season. The project blends classical and rock elements as the recording of “Fall” captures, its swooning strings getting a jolt from a steady marching snare and then later the restless buzz of an electric guitar. Including its 2011 debut, Zinner has performed 41 Strings just four times, because the production is such an...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
startattle.com

Sage American Idol 2022 “Rhiannon” Fleetwood Mac, Season 20 Top 20

Sage performs “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Top 20. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Sage (20 years old), Nanny from Burbank, California. Round: Top 20. Song: “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac. Sage American Idol Season 20 “Rhiannon”. Lionel Richie said Sage...
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Joe Satriani Details Prospective Van Halen Tribute Tour

Joe Satriani revealed he has been in talks with Alex Van Halen and David Lee Roth about a potential Van Halen tribute tour. "I've been talking with Alex and Dave for about a year about doing something — a tour, something like that — that was going to be a true tribute to Eddie and the Van Halen legacy," the guitarist told the Rock of Nations With Dave Kinchen podcast.
MUSIC
NME

Ringo Starr adds further dates to 2022 North American tour

Ringo Starr has added further dates to his upcoming 2022 North American tour – you can see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here. The legendary Beatles drummer and his band – Toto‘s Steve Lukather, Men At Work‘s Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Average White Band‘s Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter – are set to kick-off their tour on May 27 in Ontario, Canada.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Avenged Sevenfold Have Updated Timeline for Release of New Album

Avenged Sevenfold have been adamant that they won't release their next album during pandemic times due to the inability to support it on tour. That said, the band has been nearing the finish line for their first record since 2016's The Stage of late, and during a recent appearance on The Bob Lefsetz Podcast (heard below), M. Shadows revealed a revised timeline for the record's arrival.
MUSIC
startattle.com

Katyrah Love American Idol 2022 “Dream” Bishop Briggs, Season 20 Top 20

Katyrah Love performs “Dream” by Bishop Briggs, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Top 20. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Katyrah Love (23 years old), Homeless Youth Support Facilitator from Baltimore, Maryland. Round: Top 20. Song: “Dream” by Bishop Briggs. Katyrah Love American Idol Season 20...
TV & VIDEOS
loudersound.com

Watch Metallica, Avenged Sevenfold and Trivium jam Misfits together on stage at Download 2006

Almost 16 years on, Download 2006 remains one of the most unique and memorable editions of the festival in its entire history. Not only were Donington-goers treated to a rare full weekend of glorious sunshine, but it was a particularly blockbuster lineup, boasting headline sets from Guns N' Roses (alright, more Axl & Friends back then), Tool and Metallica, who played their career-defining Master Of Puppets album in full to mark its 20th anniversary.
ROCK MUSIC
96.1 The Breeze

R&B Singer Mario is Coming to Western New York

It's time to get ready for a night of amazing R&B because another concert has been announced and it adds another must-see event to our calendars. Baltimore, Maryland-born Mario Dewar Barrett, who is better known as the singer, songwriter, actor, dancer, and model named Mario is performing live in Western New York and he will be bringing plenty of friends with him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy