Senior Cornell student dies

Legendary Cornell men’s lacrosse coach Richie Moran died Sunday. He was 85. A University Tweet said “The greatest of ambassadors of Cornell Men’s Lacrosse, Cornell University, and the Ithaca community. The world of lacrosse, and all of us, mourns the loss of legendary coach and mentor Richie Moran. Coach passed away early this afternoon. We’ll miss him forever.” Moran led the Big Red to NCAA national championships in 1971, 1976 and 1977 and his teams won 42 straight games in the ’70s, still an NCAA record.

ITHACA, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO