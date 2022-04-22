ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

300 Johnny Appleseed Wannabees to Fan Out across the Suburbs for Earth Day

By Christine Tarlecki
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wJ4K3_0fGyQglg00
Image via Pexels.

Habitat for Humanity is planting 250 new trees with 300 volunteers for Earth Day, reports Andrew Kolba for Al Día.

Branded as a “Rock the Block” outreach, the saplings will dot suburban landscapes in the following locations:

  • Pottstown’s Edgewood Cemetery at 106 Edgewood Street, part of a planting and clean-up effort
  • Norristown Farm Park, where volunteers will also remove invasive plants
  • Upper Darby’s Bywood community park, where the planting efforts will be augmented by the creation of a children’s garden space and a meditative spot

“Habitat is known for building homes for families, but we also build communities… At Rock the Block, neighbors come out to support each other and make their neighborhoods better, greener, and more connected places to live,” said Rebecca R. Cain, the CEO for Habitat for Humanity in Montgomery and Delaware Counties.

Read more about Montgomery County and Habitat for Humanity planting 250 new trees for Earth Day in Al Día.

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Families Will Soon Need Another Visual Icon Telling Them ‘How to Get, How to Get to Sesame Place’

The Langhorne water tower decorated with Sesame Place characters will soon be gone.Image via mousleyka at Creative Commons. The Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority (BCWSA) tower in Middletown Township is coming down. Its loss won’t mean much to customers, as it has been empty for years. But its absence may disappoint area children, reports Peg Quann in the Bucks County Courier Times.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bristol Resource for Seniors Overcomes Facebook Glitch That Blocked Funding

Despite its seasonal name, The Christmas Gala, works all 12 months of the year to connect Bristol seniors with necessities. The nonprofit provides needy residents with potentially budget-busting items like air conditioners, medications, beds, eyeglasses, and other essentials. When a Facebook disconnect blocked receipt of donated funds, the outreach’s efforts stalled like a sleigh in a blizzard. Nydia Han and Heather Gubola, 6abc, reported the resolution.
BRISTOL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Darby, PA
City
Norristown, PA
City
Pottstown, PA
State
Delaware State
Pottstown, PA
Society
City
Upper Darby, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
BUCKSCO.Today

New Hope Eagle Fire Company Marks 200 Years of Keeping Local Residents — and Their Pets — Safe

The New Hope Eagle Fire Department, which started in 1822 and celebrates a bicentennial this year, originally used transportation much like this. New Hope Eagle Fire Department will hold a birthday celebration this summer to mark its 200 years of local service. By all records, its 1822 founding makes it the oldest rescue organization in Bucks County. Lisa DeAngelis unwound the plans for a large-scale celebration in the New Hope News.
NEW HOPE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Beautiful Blooms Will Soon Beckon at Bucks County’s Flower Farms

Three Bucks County farms make The Philadelphia Inquirer's list of recommended sites for springtime flower picking.Image via Tara Evans at Unsplash. The early-bird daffodils are sagging, yet tulips are still slumbering, currently making the most pickable flower in Bucks County the dandelion. But prime flower-picking days are nearing. Candis McLean listed three local go-to spots in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy