300 Johnny Appleseed Wannabees to Fan Out across the Suburbs for Earth Day

Habitat for Humanity is planting 250 new trees with 300 volunteers for Earth Day, reports Andrew Kolba for Al Día.

Branded as a “Rock the Block” outreach, the saplings will dot suburban landscapes in the following locations:

Pottstown’s Edgewood Cemetery at 106 Edgewood Street, part of a planting and clean-up effort

Norristown Farm Park, where volunteers will also remove invasive plants

Upper Darby’s Bywood community park, where the planting efforts will be augmented by the creation of a children’s garden space and a meditative spot

“Habitat is known for building homes for families, but we also build communities… At Rock the Block, neighbors come out to support each other and make their neighborhoods better, greener, and more connected places to live,” said Rebecca R. Cain, the CEO for Habitat for Humanity in Montgomery and Delaware Counties.

