Kennett Square Man’s Love Song Wooed His Wife 61 Years Ago. It Now Has One Million Social Media Hits

While it was love at first sight for Mort Block when he met his wife Susan, it took a love song for her to feel the same way. Sixty-one years later, Block’s song has become a hit on social media, writes Steve Hartman for the CBS Evening News.

After the Kennett Square couple’s first date, Block, a sailor with the Navy, wrote “My Love” on the bridge of the USS Hazelwood, right before he headed out to sea. The words turned the tide of their relationship.

The song lay hidden in a drawer for decades until their grandson, Matt, found it. He knew he had to bring it to life, so he contacted some of the best studio musicians in the country.

“Everyone was like, ‘Damn, this is a hit!'” said Matt, co-founder of La Reserve Records.

Once meant for the ears and eyes of one, the song has been played more than one million times on social media. Its success has landed Block, 82, on an album called Strange Harbors, which features “My Love” and other collaborations.

“I was floored,” said Block, while his wife said the success was unbelievable.

Read more about Susan and Mort Block from the CBS Evening News.