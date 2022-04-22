ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Meghan Markle Make a Mistake at the Invictus Games?

KTVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome are wondering if Meghan Markle actually made...

www.ktvb.com

OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
In Style

A Royal Expert Says Princess Diana Would "Surely Be Proud" of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Just a few days after Prince Harry said that he's certain that all his work with the Invictus Games — and his role as a dad to Archie and Lillibet — would make his mother, Princess Diana, very proud, a royal expert explained that both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton should be very happy with their place in the late princess's legacy, too. A royal expert told The Daily Express that Diana would "surely be proud" of both of her daughters-in-law. Daena Borrowman said that she'd be happy to see Meghan and Kate bringing their own personalities to the royals and highlight things that are near and dear to them.
CELEBRITIES
Apartment Therapy

Meghan Markle Is Launching a Spotify Podcast

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will be releasing a podcast with Spotify later this year. On Mar. 24, Spotify and Archewell Audio, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s audio-first production company, announced the “Archetypes” podcast, a series that will investigate the labels that try to hold women back. In each episode, Markle will be speaking with historians and experts to uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen's incredible addition at Buckingham Palace revealed

The Queen has revealed an amazing change to the grounds of Buckingham Palace ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. The monarch's official social media accounts shared a photo of the eye-catching addition to her London residence this week, and royal watchers were seriously impressed. An illustration showed a...
ENTERTAINMENT

