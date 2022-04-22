Did Meghan Markle Make a Mistake at the Invictus Games?

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will be releasing a podcast with Spotify later this year. On Mar. 24, Spotify and Archewell Audio, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s audio-first production company, announced the “Archetypes” podcast, a series that will investigate the labels that try to hold women back. In each episode, Markle will be speaking with historians and experts to uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives.
