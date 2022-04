There is a certain kind of magic that happens when artists come together. Regardless of the discipline, when creative energy is shared in a community, the outcome is almost always bigger than the art itself. It’s about connection, inspiration, education and collaboration, which all meet in the heart of Denver’s newest “artistic social club,” Collabratory Complex. Founded by the mother-daughter team of Katrina and Jasmine Lairsmith, the new space will have its grand opening on Sunday, May 1, offering a unique creative studio for an intersection of the arts that includes dance, photography, music, media and more.

