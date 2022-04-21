ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Queen Elizabeth II Privately Marks Her 96th Birthday

By Associated Press
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fr1lz_0fGxtHZt00

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the parade ring with Princess Alexandra in a horse drawn carriage, on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 96th birthday privately on Thursday, April 21, 2022 retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England that has offered the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, a refuge from the affairs of state. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)

Queen Elizabeth II was marking her 96th birthday privately Thursday, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England that has offered the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, a refuge from the affairs of state.

Elizabeth is expected to spend the day at the estate’s Wood Farm cottage, a personal sanctuary where she also spent her first Christmas since Philip’s death in April 2021. Philip loved the cottage, in part because it is close to the sea, she said in February when hosting a rare public event at Sandringham.

“I think the queen’s approach to birthdays very much embodies her ‘keep calm and carry on’ attitude," said Emily Nash, the royal editor at HELLO! magazine. ”She doesn’t like a fuss."

This birthday comes during the queen’s platinum jubilee year, marking her 70 years on the throne. While Thursday will be low-key, public celebrations will take place June 2-5, when four days of jubilee festivities have been scheduled to coincide with the monarch’s official birthday.

The day marks yet another milestone in a tumultuous period for the monarch, who has sought to cement the future of the monarchy amid signs of her age and controversy in the family. After recovering from a bout of COVID-19 earlier this year, the queen’s public appearances have been limited by unspecified “mobility issues.” Prince Andrew’s multimillion-pound settlement with a woman who accused him of sexual exploitation also caused unwanted headlines for the royal family.

But the queen got an early birthday treat last week, when grandson Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, paid her a joint visit for the first time since they stepped away from frontline royal duties and moved to California in 2020. Harry, in an interview with NBC, said his grandmother was “on great form,” though he added that he wanted to make sure she was “protected” and had “the right people around her.”

Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Elizabeth has spent much of the past two years at Windsor Castle, west of London, where she took refuge during the pandemic.

It’s been a little over a year since the death of Philip, her spouse of more than 70 years.

The queen said good-bye during a scaled-down funeral in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Coronavirus restrictions in place at the time limited the service to 30 mourners and forced the monarch to sit alone — a poignant reminder of how she would spend her remaining years.

Last month, with the pandemic on the wane and restrictions eased, the queen shrugged off recent health issues to attend a service of thanksgiving for Philip at Westminster Abbey, entering the abbey on the arm of Andrew, her second son. Her choice of escort was seen as a vote of support for Andrew following his legal settlement.

But the in-person appearance was rare. The Queen has increasingly relied on Prince Charles to take on public engagements in the twilight of her reign, most recently offering alms to senior citizens at the Royal Maundy service at St. George’s Chapel.

Charles took on the traditional task of distributing specially minted coins to retirees who were being recognized for service to the church and the local community.

This year, 96 men and 96 women received the coins, one for each year of the queen’s life.

“She has a lot coming up in the next few months, so it absolutely makes sense that she enjoys her birthday quietly, privately at Sandringham,″ Nash said. “She will no doubt have quite a lot of time to reflect on her happy times there with Prince Philip over the years. But this is really someone whose focus is still on the future, even at the age of 96.”

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Netflix Faces Stiff Streaming Competition as Q1 Earnings Wait on Deck

Netflix is slated to give its Q1 report after the closing bell, and Jason Moser, a senior analyst at The Motley Fool, joined Cheddar News to give a preview of what to expect from the streaming giant's earnings. "I think Netflix, like many businesses out there the last couple of years, says it's pulled forward a lot of success just due to the pandemic, and that's not necessarily a bad thing," he said. "But it does alter the picture, the growth picture maybe, going forward." Moser also noted that the streaming space for Netflix is especially competitive now as opposed to about a decade ago.
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

With Travel Mask Mandate Lifted, What's Next Amid the Pandemic

After a nationwide mask mandate for travel was struck down by a federal judge, Dr. Sampson Davis, an ER physician and bestselling author, joined Cheddar News to talk about the ramifications. "We are at a place where we are going to have to wait and see, unfortunately," he said. "The good news is that we're coming off a celebration of spring break, Easter, Passover, and we'll see what happens. But right now I'm not seeing a spike and people come into the hospital are truly sick. However, I'm still seeing people test positive for COVID."
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

The Queen and Prince Philip's much-adored niece Lady Sarah Chatto - Princess Margaret's daughter- arrives for the memorial service in a navy ensemble

Princess Margaret's beloved daughter Sarah Chatto looked emotional she arrived for Prince Philip's memorial service this morning. The Queen's only niece, who has remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip for many years, joined other members of the royal family today to celebrate the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away last April at the age of 99.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Is The Only Royal Close To Monarch's Exceptionality Not Heirs Prince Charles Or Prince William, Columnist Rod Liddle Says

Princess Anne is the only royal close to Queen Elizabeth's exceptionality which defines her reign. Princess Anne is way below the line of succession and is unlikely to be the next Queen after her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, many are rooting for her. English journalist Rod Liddle weighed in on the future of the monarchy and what the Princess Royal has that the heirs to the throne, Prince Charles and Prince William, lack.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Hello Magazine

Prince Louis is turning 4! See the young royal's milestone moments in photos

A very happy birthday to the adorable Prince Louis of Cambridge, who celebrates his fourth birthday on 23 April!. The youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has almost reached school age and no doubt there will be much fun in the royal household to mark his special day. We wonder what presents Louis' siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte will give him?
WORLD
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Prince Harry About Prince Philip’s Memorial: ‘He Should Be Supporting’ The Queen

Prince Harry appears to have ruffled more than just a few feathers with his decision to skip the Service of Thanksgiving in London this week that honored his late grandfather, Prince Philip. The Duke of Sussex, 37, did not attend the event on March 29, and as Fox News reports, his absence allegedly disappointed the British royal family and fans online.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Death Plans For British Monarch Allegedly Leaked After A Welsh Government Official Accidentally Emailed Them By Mistake

Queen Elizabeth is already in her advanced years and she has sparked various health concerns in the past months. She's one of the most prominent figures in the world, so it's not shocking to know that the firm has planned all the details of her funeral in advance. However, according to a report, the Queen's death plans accidentally leaked.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Royal Ascot#Ap Photo Tim Ireland#Wood Farm
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Not Bullied To Choosing Prince Andrew As Her Escort, Choosing Duke Of York Is Not A Request

Queen Elizabeth wasn't bullied in choosing Prince Andrew as her escort at Philip's memorial service. Queen Elizabeth II received an intense backlash for choosing her favorite son, Prince Andrew, as her escort to Prince Philip's memorial service. However, according to royal biographer Robert Jobson, the monarch doesn't deserve the hate.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Royals
BBC

Queen celebrates 96th birthday in Sandringham

The Queen is celebrating her 96th birthday on Thursday in Sandringham. Britain's longest-reigning monarch travelled by helicopter to her Norfolk estate, where she is being joined by family and friends. She is thought to be staying in a cottage particularly liked by her late husband, Prince Philip. A photograph has...
U.K.
WWD

A Look at Queen Elizabeth’s Most Extravagant Tiaras

Click here to read the full article. One of the many hallmarks of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign has been the vast collection of extravagant tiaras she’s worn over her 70 years on the throne. Many of the queen’s tiaras have been in the British royal family for more than a century, with some headpieces commissioned by the queen’s grandmother, Queen Mary, from the House of Garrard.More from WWDA Look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Couple Style: See the PhotosHarry Styles' Most Fashionable Moments: See the PhotosPhotos of 2022 Grammys Looks on the Fashion Week Runway Two of the queen’s most frequently...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Barbie Unveils Queen Elizabeth II Doll Ahead of Her Platinum Jubilee

Click here to read the full article. A ROYAL COLLECTIBLE: To commemorate Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee ahead of the ceremony on June 2, Barbie is releasing a tribute collection doll in her likeness on Thursday, the day the queen turns 96. The doll is dressed in an ivory gown and blue riband adorned with miniature medallions inspired by the royal family orders. The pink ribbon was given to the Queen by her father George VI, and the pale blue one by her grandfather George V.More from WWDPhotos of Queen Elizabeth II from the Fairchild Fashion ArchivesPrince Philip...
CELEBRITIES
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy