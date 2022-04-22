Pennsylvania's GOP Senate Primary Draws Backing From Some of Wall Street's Biggest Billionaires, Making It One of the Most Expensive Midterm Races
Wall Street executives are pouring millions of dollars into the Republican primary race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat. Veteran physician Dr. Mehmet Oz and former Bridgewater CEO Dave McCormick are leading in the polls. Executives at Goldman have backed McCormick's campaign, with nearly 60 leaders donating directly to...www.nbcdfw.com
Comments / 0