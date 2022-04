The Boston Celtics are on the road Saturday night for Game Three of their NBA Eastern Conference Series with the Brooklyn Nets. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game is scheduled to air on ESPN. It can be streamed live on fuboTV, which is currently offering a free trial, or on DIRECTV STREAM, which is currently $30 off your first three months as a customer. It can also be viewed with SlingTV and ESPN+.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO