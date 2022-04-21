ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele hit the front on Zurich Classic day one

By Matt Chivers
golfmagic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot up the leaderboard in the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, carding an incredible better-ball score of 59 in Louisiana. The American duo, who have played together at the 2019 Presidents Cup and the 2021 Ryder Cup, made 11 birdies...

