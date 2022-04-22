ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

Mendota graduate among those called to wrangle cattle after I-80 crash

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOLIET – A Sheridan man and Mendota High School graduate was called upon to round up the livestock that...

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Sterling man killed in motorcycle crash

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Sterling Police have identified Jordan Hurst, 20, as a motorcyclist killed in a collision with an SUV on Thursday. Police said Hurst was traveling east on East Lincoln Highway around 11:07 a.m. Horencia Garza, 80, of Rock Falls, was traveling westbound and turning onto River Road. Both motorists where taken to […]
STERLING, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Downs man killed in Rt. 47 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified two men killed in a crash on Thursday night. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Illinois Route 47, west of Fisher. Two vehicles hit head-on, according to Coroner Duane Northrup. Northrup said 50-year-old Christopher Lonis–of Aurora, and 78-year-old...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Spirit Farms cow wranglers' rodeo skills came into real-life action after I-80 cattle hauler crash

SHERIDAN, Ill. (CBS) -- A driver who crashed a cattle hauler on Interstate 80 near Joliet this week has been charged with driving under the influence – and is also in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. At the scene near Houbolt Road, the traffic jam on Tuesday lasted for hours after more than a dozen steers roamed free on the highway. We even saw a bull briefly stare down CBS 2's Jermont Terry and photographer B.J. Johnson before running into the woods – only to be lassoed later. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek explained how suburban cattle catchers succeeded...
SHERIDAN, IL
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
CBS Chicago

Settlement in the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby, girl found under a couch in Joliet Township

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years after 17-month-old Semaj Crosby was found stuffed under a couch in Joliet Township, a settlement has been reached with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) contractor.No one has ever been charged with her murder, but after the body of 17-month old Semaj Crosby was found in a Joliet Township home, a civil lawsuit has been settled for $6.5 million.The lawsuit blamed Children's Home and Aid, a contractor of the Department of Children and Family Services, for failing to protect Semaj and remove her from her mother's home, which was in squalor conditions.Crosby's death in...
WCIA

Champaign Co. coroner identifies men killed in Rt. 47 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified two men killed in a crash on Thursday night. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Illinois Route 47, west of Fisher. Two vehicles hit head-on, according to Coroner Duane Northrup. Northrup said 50-year-old Christopher Lonis–of Aurora, and 78-year-old Gordon Bane Jr.–of Downs, were both […]
CBS Chicago

Two people injured following crash in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were hurt after a crash in the Chicago Lawn area Thursday afternoon.Police said around 4:22 p.m., a 25-year-old man was driving northbound in a silver Honda, on the 6900 block of South Western Avenue, when he heard gunshots. The driver of the Honda, after hearing the shots, drove past a red light and collided with a 59-year-old man driving a white Nissan Pathfinder. Both drivers were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. No citations have been written at this time.
