April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has split with German coach Torben Beltz after working with him for five months, the BBC reported on Tuesday. Raducanu appointed Beltz as her coach in November after she had parted ways with Andrew Richardson following her surprise triumph at Flushing Meadows, where she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam. read more.

TENNIS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO