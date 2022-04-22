ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella's music fan fave Do LaB is back!

By Mandalit del Barco
Coachella is back after being shuttered by the pandemic. We take a look at the Do LaB stage, created by three brothers, as a renegade event. We're entering Coachella's last weekend. The music festival roared back to life last weekend after a two-year pandemic-driven hiatus. NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports from...

