The hero of Rutgers’ spring game on Friday night was 11-year-old Gavin Kane, who scored the final touchdown and was named the Shining Knight of the day. Gavin, who suffered a traumatic injury after being involved in a car accident at a young age, has inspired many across New Jersey. He and his father, Christian Kane, have created an outdoor area for those with special needs.

