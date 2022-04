Step out on the next clear spring night and face north. There is no doubt you will spot our most familiar pattern, the Big Dipper. As we head through spring, you will notice the Big Dipper pattern climbing higher and higher each night. People long ago would say that it was pouring water out of the cup like the spring rains. It was the rainy season, the time to plant. Our ancestors would continue to watch this pattern throughout the year.

ASTRONOMY ・ 27 DAYS AGO