20 of Chicago’s Most Instagram-Worthy Spots for an Envy-Inducing Feed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman's body was pulled from the Chicago River on Friday morning on the Southwest Side.Police said the unidentified woman's body was found in the river in the 2600 block of South Damen Avenue, in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, around 7:50 a.m.The CPD Marine Unit pulled the woman's body from the water, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are conducting a death investigation as they await autopsy results.It's the third body pulled from the river in the past week.On Saturday morning, 80-year-old Yuet Tsang's body was pulled from the Chicago River about one mile away, in the 2800 block of South Eleanor Street, near Bridgeport.The Chicago Police Department Marine Unit found her unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.About an hour later, a unidentified body was found in the river in the 100 block of North Riverside Plaza in the West Loop.Police have not said if any of the cases are connected.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO