Chicago, IL

20 of Chicago’s Most Instagram-Worthy Spots for an Envy-Inducing Feed

By Nicole Briese
purewow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re going to let you in on a little secret: The key to getting a great Instagram photo is all about location, location, location. Sure, it helps to have a good eye and a great subject, but if you’ve got a trash can behind you or you're in a gray, barren...

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Enjoy A Luxurious Getaway At This Fantasy Suite In Illinois

Have you ever stayed in a fantasy suite? If not, you need to check out this romantic suite you can book in Chicago. It's not every day you stay at a luxurious hotel with amenities you can't find anywhere else. I love staying at hotels with cool themes in the rooms, but this hotel in Chicago, Illinois just one upped every hotel I've ever booked.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Who Is Responsible For Inventing Chicago’s Famous Italian Beef?

The Chicago Italian Beef is a unique hyper-local regional favorite. It's definitely one of those "If You Know, You Know" kind of foods. You'd be hard pressed to find anyone from northern Illinois or southern Wisconsin that has never had one and just as hard pressed to find a decent Italian beef outside of that area. If you ever see an Italian beef on the menu and you don't see anything related to the Bears or Packers on the wall, it's probably a good idea to pass.
CHICAGO, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
NBC Chicago

‘Seinfeld' Food Truck to Make a Pitstop in Chicago

Looking to eat Snickers with a knife and fork? Craving some Junior Mints? Thinking of munching on a muffin, but only on its top half? Well, a “Seinfeld” food truck will roll into Chicago to serve these sitcom-themed treats and more this month. The “Seinfeld” food truck is...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

4th body pulled from Chicago waters in less than a week

CHICAGO — A woman’s body was pulled from the Chicago River Friday morning. This is the fourth body that has been found in the city waterways in the past week. Police said the woman’s body, identified Friday night as Karina Alanis, 31, was discovered in the 2600 block of South Damen around 7:50 a.m. and […]
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Bertha Palmer
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough shares peek inside palatial new home

Julianne Hough has temporarily waved goodbye to her sunny LA home after moving to New York City for her role in Broadway play POTUS. The actress shared a glimpse inside her new home this week, and while it could do with some furnishing, there's no denying she has an abundance of space – a rarity in Manhattan real estate. Posting a photo of herself sitting on the floor, Julianne acknowledged that her abode needs some personal touches as she revealed she has "one coffee mug" and "no furniture".
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jennifer Geer

This Chicago suburb has banned the beautiful (but smelly) invasive Bradford pear tree

Suburban Northlake announced it is digging up its approximately 40 parkway Bradford pear trees and replacing them with a more "suitable tree." (CHICAGO) Once considered a gorgeous ornamental tree worthy of planting all around Chicago and the suburbs, the Bradford Pear tree, otherwise known as Callery pear, has developed a nasty reputation in the past few years.
CHICAGO, IL
#Chicago Area#Hot Spot#Art#Boystown
Chicago Public Radio

Meet Chicagoans who plan to apply for the city’s guaranteed income pilot

For Cheryse Singleton-Nobles, life these days feels like an unending struggle. “It feels like I’m running around in a circle a lot of times,” said the 49-year-old home day care owner in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Singleton-Nobles’ day care business, Cheryse’s Place, was hit hard during the first...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Chicago’s Favorite Italian Ice Is Officially Open For Summer

Miko’s Italian Ice is open for the season as of today! Starting at noon, both Italian ice locations in Logan Square and Irving Park will be open until 6 PM. The popular Italian ice spot has been around since 1977 and plans to celebrate its 25th anniversary with complimentary buttons for customers. In May, Miko’s hours will be from noon to 9 PM with summer hours extending to 10 PM in June, July, and August.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
WGNtv.com

Update: Chicago cheer team advances in world competition

CHICAGO — This team has spirit! Yes, they do! This team has spirit, and it’s all thanks to you!. The Chi-Town Wildcats Cheerleaders departed for the Allstar World Championship in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday. This is their first world championship and initially, the team feared they were going to have to leave behind a few members because they didn’t have enough funds for airfare and hotel for everyone on their youngest team, the Kitty Cats, whose members range from four to eight years old.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Extremely Local News: Chicago Streets and Sanitation worker suspended

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on: Ald. Pat Dowell Says She ‘Cannot Support’ Hard Rock Casino Proposal Near Soldier Field: Her position leaves just one casino proposal — Rhode Island-based Bally’s plan to build a resort in […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman's body found in Chicago River in Heart of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman's body was pulled from the Chicago River on Friday morning on the Southwest Side.Police said the unidentified woman's body was found in the river in the 2600 block of South Damen Avenue, in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, around 7:50 a.m.The CPD Marine Unit pulled the woman's body from the water, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are conducting a death investigation as they await autopsy results.It's the third body pulled from the river in the past week.On Saturday morning, 80-year-old Yuet Tsang's body was pulled from the Chicago River about one mile away, in the 2800 block of South Eleanor Street, near Bridgeport.The Chicago Police Department Marine Unit found her unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.About an hour later, a unidentified body was found in the river in the 100 block of North Riverside Plaza in the West Loop.Police have not said if any of the cases are connected.
CHICAGO, IL

