Fans attending tonight’s Double-A matchup between the Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies were treated to some old-fashioned basebrawl. In the bottom of the third inning, Binghamton starting pitcher Marcel Renteria hit Portland’s Tyreque Reed with a pitch. As Reed made his way down to first place, Renteria apparently said something to him that he took umbrage to.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO