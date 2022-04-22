ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction’s Adoptable Dogs Will Capture Your Heart Instantly

By Zane Mathews
 3 days ago
There is just no way you can say no to these precious faces. Every week we feature adoptable pets from Roice-Hurst Humane Society and just when you think they can't get any more adorable - along comes Caramel and her canine cohorts. I wonder if they have any idea how darling...

Stop Saying ‘Good Boy!’ to Your Dog (and What to Say Instead)

As the Humane Society puts it, “Dogs don’t care about money. They care about praise.” Now, while we humans may do crazy things for cash, we can’t deny the power of positive reinforcement. Dogs—and people—like knowing they’ve done a good job. Today, positive reinforcement training is widely accepted as the best way to train dogs. This differs greatly from the strict, alpha male approach many dog owners used in the 1980s and 90s. Unfortunately, simply reinforcing good behavior with words of affirmation like “Good boy!” doesn’t always cut it. There are more effective phrases to use during positive reinforcement training that can boost your dog’s confidence, improve obedience and make both of you very happy campers—and all it costs is some extra time.
1230 ESPN

Your Dog Can Be a Witness to Your Marriage in Colorado

Here in Colorado, we love our pets. It's not uncommon to see Coloradans taking their dogs for walks on hiking trails or even accompanying them at bars and restaurants. However, there is a really cool yet weird law in Colorado that allows your dog to be your witness at your wedding.
CBS Denver

Eagle Parents In Westminster Suffer Another Tragic Loss

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Westminster community and enthusiasts watching a Bald Eagle family at Standley Lake Regional Park are mourning the loss of two eaglets. The Standley Lake Regional Park Facebook page says the eaglets “SL2 and SL3” were about 2 or 3 weeks old. The group says the babies were “easily visible above the nest rim, had been eating fine and were very well-cared for by their parents.” Then, watchers noticed the nest was inactive, in fact, the eaglets hadn’t been spotted for 24 hours. The mother, known as F420, was also seen only feeding herself. Colorado Parks and Wildlife...
KXRM

Neighbors spot shackled deer, argue CPW policy

COLORADO SPRINGS– Concerned citizens are worried that a painful and slow death may be imminent for a shackled fawn in Cedar Heights. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) have been notified of a fawn outgrowing a tight metal clamp bolted to its ankle. According to the complaint one homeowner sent to FOX21, a fawn has been […]
CBS Denver

Bear Destroys Car Interior After Being Lured By The Scent Of Lip Gloss

LARKSPUR, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to warn people about bears as they begin to wake up from hibernation. Officers said the bears are hungry! (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) A bear got inside a car in Larkspur last week. The bear traced the scent of lip gloss that was inside the vehicle. There wasn’t even any food! Bears know how to open car doors. There was no food/trash left inside here, but there was lip gloss. Its scent was enough to entice the bear to check it out. Keep unwanted guests out of your cars by locking the doors & removing anything with a scent.https://t.co/wr9cwDyeKu pic.twitter.com/OXTsuMjyKb — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) April 25, 2022 (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Officers are advising people to lock their cars and make sure there are no items with scents that can lure bears. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
1230 ESPN

Mike Nelson’s New Puppy Makes Us Smile When She Discovers Dandelions

Mike Nelson and his wife just got a new pug puppy about eight weeks ago. We all know how puppies can be cute, but have you seen a pug puppy 'freak out' about dandelions?. Mike Nelson has been a TV news meteorologist in Denver for over 25 years; he's done his famous 'tornado dance' at many elementary schools in the Fort Collins area over the years, to great delight.
1230 ESPN

Colorado Warns: Bears Love Your Bird Feeders More Than the Birds Do

This could be a bummer, to not have your bird feeder out, but it would be an even bigger bummer if things go 'wild.'. The last thing any Coloradan would want is to have their way of helping nature (while getting a good view of nature,) turn into a dangerous situation. The Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife has seen more than its share of problems with bird feeders and hummingbird feeders.
1230 ESPN

Look Again: How Many Colorado Big Horns Do You See?

It's always a thrill to spot wildlife on the Colorado National Monument. I captured these beautiful creatures Sunday morning on my way down from the Easter sunrise service on the monument - and you will be happy to know I was not driving. These are just phone photos so they aren't the greatest, but, let's have some fun and take another look. How many big horns do you see?
