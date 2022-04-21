Adopt "Lucy" for $18

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A puppy was rescued after being found in a dumpster in east Columbus last week. According to a post from the Columbus Department of Public Service, Dave Carlson, one of the Division of Refuse operators was servicing dumpsters at an apartment complex. Carlson noticed the puppy...
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – This week’s Animal Shelter Society’s pet of the week is Reed!. He is 6 years old and was surrendered to the shelter a few months ago. He is a terrier mix, is very friendly and does well around all ages. April Cohagen-Gibson, the General...
Here's a great way to celebrate National Puppy Day. There is nothing better than napping with a puppy and snuggling them, but when that pup is our cold and in deep sleep it's even more adorable. That's exactly what happened with an Illinois dog who fell soundly asleep in his owner's lap and was out cold. Don't worry he was just in a deep sleep.
Arkansas and California laws do not allow a pet to be buried on a pet owner's property. Pet burial laws vary from state to state, but what about Kentucky and Indiana? We found some answers. When Sadie died a few years ago, a call was made to a friend to...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine signed nine bills into law Thursday, including a sweeping higher-education bill, and measures limiting his coronavirus powers regarding nursing-home visits, removing state environmental protections for temporary streams, and creating an Ohio specialty license plate to benefit the University of Alabama. DeWine also signed legislation...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Family members have identified the woman who was fatally shot at a park in east Columbus Saturday night. Masonique Saunders, 20, was one of two women who were shot at Saunders Park on Atcheson Street, family members told 10TV. Around 8:25 p.m., police said multiple people...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday in west Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 6:34 p.m. Officers found the victim on the unit block of South Terrace Avenue. The girl was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was shot in her […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old girl was shot Sunday evening on the west side of the city, according to Columbus police. Police said the girl was shot in the 100 block of South Terrace Avenue around 6:45 p.m. She was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital to be treated for...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for the suspects who they said shot two men near a North Linden recreation center Wednesday night. Officers received a report at 9:40 p.m. of a person with a gun on Dresden Street. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man in...
The veterinarians of Critter Fixers: Country Vets are celebrating April 11th's National Pet Day by saving the lives of animals. As a treat for National Pet Day, PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the new episode of Critter Fixers: Country Vets airing Saturday on Nat Geo WILD. The show, now in its third season, follows veterinarians Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges as they care for various creatures at their Georgia veterinary practice.
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in Ohio, you may want to consider the following restaurants.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill this week that hampers school districts’ ability to challenge undervalued commercial property at boards of revision and is likely to shift the tax burden to residential taxpayers. We’re talking about DeWine’s decision to sell out his constituents in favor...
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Multiple people stole every showroom item from a Louis Vuitton store in Sycamore Township, Ohio on Wednesday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's office said. According to police, 8 to 10 people wearing ski masks and gloves committed the robbery just after 3 p.m. on April 20....
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers says a $25,000 reward is on offer for information on a missing woman that hasn’t been seen since 2001 for its “Crime of the Week.” The release states Patricia (Patti) Adkins has not been seen since June 29, 2001 after leaving the Honda auto plant in […]
