ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Adopt "Lucy" for $18

NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)--More than 130 dogs are available for adoption at...

www.nbc4i.com

Comments / 0

Related
10TV

Puppy rescued from dumpster in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A puppy was rescued after being found in a dumpster in east Columbus last week. According to a post from the Columbus Department of Public Service, Dave Carlson, one of the Division of Refuse operators was servicing dumpsters at an apartment complex. Carlson noticed the puppy...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Mr. Reed, A Good Boy Up for Adoption This Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – This week’s Animal Shelter Society’s pet of the week is Reed!. He is 6 years old and was surrendered to the shelter a few months ago. He is a terrier mix, is very friendly and does well around all ages. April Cohagen-Gibson, the General...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio refuse operators rescue puppy found buried by trash inside dumpster

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A dog was rescued in Columbus last week after a refuse operator found him inside a dumpster. The Columbus Department of Public Service posted a tweet saying the refuse operator was servicing dumpsters in an apartment complex on the East Side of the city when they noticed a puppy in the dumpster struggling to get out from under the trash.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Columbus, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
Franklin County, OH
Pets & Animals
Franklin County, OH
Lifestyle
KISS 106

Watch As Adorable Puppy Sleeps Soundly in Owners Arms

Here's a great way to celebrate National Puppy Day. There is nothing better than napping with a puppy and snuggling them, but when that pup is our cold and in deep sleep it's even more adorable. That's exactly what happened with an Illinois dog who fell soundly asleep in his owner's lap and was out cold. Don't worry he was just in a deep sleep.
PETS
Cleveland.com

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs bills regarding state universities, nursing-home visits, University of Alabama license plates

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine signed nine bills into law Thursday, including a sweeping higher-education bill, and measures limiting his coronavirus powers regarding nursing-home visits, removing state environmental protections for temporary streams, and creating an Ohio specialty license plate to benefit the University of Alabama. DeWine also signed legislation...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Wcmh
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 13, shot in west Columbus drive-by

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday in west Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 6:34 p.m. Officers found the victim on the unit block of South Terrace Avenue. The girl was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was shot in her […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 13-year-old girl shot in the Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old girl was shot Sunday evening on the west side of the city, according to Columbus police. Police said the girl was shot in the 100 block of South Terrace Avenue around 6:45 p.m. She was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital to be treated for...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
People

Watch the Vets of Critter Fixers Save a Dog Mom and Her Puppies with an Emergency Procedure

The veterinarians of Critter Fixers: Country Vets are celebrating April 11th's National Pet Day by saving the lives of animals. As a treat for National Pet Day, PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the new episode of Critter Fixers: Country Vets airing Saturday on Nat Geo WILD. The show, now in its third season, follows veterinarians Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges as they care for various creatures at their Georgia veterinary practice.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy