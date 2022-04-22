ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

National Ranking Shows Pa. as Perhaps a Better Place to Work from Home Than Live Here

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntlGI_0fGxD8Hx00
Image via Andrea Piacquadio at Pexels.

WalletHub has rated Pa. on its support for work-at-home employees.

Pennsylvania ranks in the middle of the pack among the best states for work-from-home employees, according to a recently released report by WalletHub.

To identify the states that are most conducive to working from home, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across two key dimensions: work environment and living environment. These were assessed using 12 main metrics, ranging from the share of workers working from home to internet costs.

The Keystone State ranked in No. 22, with a total score of 58.64. It ranked among the top ten (seventh place) for work environment.

Notably, it dropped to No. 46 for living environment. This metric assessed career-related amenities such as home-based work environments; expenses for Internet, electricity, and other utilities; and domestic perks like on-property swimming pools.

Based on specific metrics, Pennsylvania ranked in No. 24 in terms of its work-at-home population. Its number of potential telecommuters — occupations conducive to remote work, such as executive, technical, and sales careers — put the state at No. 13 nationally.

The state ranked in the upper half based on cybersecurity (No. 14) and households’ internet access (No. 16).

It ranked in the lower half in the average home square footage (No. 34), internet cost (No. 35), and average retail price of electricity (No. 39).

Read more about the best states for working from home at WalletHub.

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
BUCKSCO.Today

24 Tips for Successful Job Search Strategies for Grads to Boomers

Job seekers need to have strategies, tactics, and career management resources to organize their job search, whether beginning their first career as a recent grad, unemployed, or changing jobs. Everyone’s job search is different, so no one size fits all. APPLICANT TRACKING SYSTEM (ATS) – Although bots do not...
NFL
BUCKSCO.Today

Workforce Trends Put Extra Bucks in Area Wallets, Yet Phila.’s Windfall Lags National Stats

Phila.-area workers are finding some extra resources in their weekly pay, thanks to current economic conditions that favor employees.Image via Steve Mays at Creative Commons. While wage increase statistics are increasing steadily nationwide amid a candidate-friendly market, Greater Philadelphia still finds itself in the lower half of the list of wage increases nationally. Ty West and Ryan Mulligan tallied the implications for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Columbia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy