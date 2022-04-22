ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Transfers bringing new energy to UConn football

By Neill Ostrout nostrout@journalinquirer.com
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EiKfc_0fGxCxt200
Former University of Kentucky linebacker Marquez Bembry, left, is ready to lead a turnaround at UConn this fall. Associated Press

STORRS — The last time the UConn football team was on public display it was Nov. 27 when it was completing a 1-11 season with a 45-17 loss to Houston.

Tonight at Morrone Stadium, when Husky fans will get their first look at the team since that November evening in East Hartford with the Blue/White Showcase, those associated with the program hope they see a big difference.

“I think you’re going to see the energy. I think you’re going to see the excitement. I think you’re also going to see the development of these guys,” defensive line coach Kenny McClendon said. “I think from the last time they played to now, they’re a different group of guys, not only on the field but from a culture, demeanor, discipline aspect as well.”

Victories have been incredibly hard to come by for the Huskies in recent seasons. They have lost 36 of their last 37 games against FBS competition.

But the hiring of Jim Mora as the team’s head coach and the influx of players at key positions has some around the program believing the end of the Huskies’ futility is near.

Linebacker Marquez Bembry, who transferred from Kentucky in the offseason, says UConn’s 1-11 record in 2021 or any other year isn’t relevant to the current group’s efforts.

“The win-loss record from last year? What’s in the past is in the past. My big thing is finishing out this spring, continuing to build with this team,” Bembry said. “That 1-11, that’s in the past. We’re not a 1-11 team. We’re a new team. That’s what people need to realize. This is not a 1-11 team no more. So be ready for it.”

The Huskies aren’t exactly running from their record. They are, however, determined not to repeat it.

“We can’t change the past. The past is what it is,” McClendon said. “We’re focused on moving forward.”

In addition to Bembry, the Huskies have added other key transfers. Quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson from Penn State, wide receiver Nigel Fitzgerald from Old Dominion, and defensive tackle Sokoya McDuffie from Old Dominion chief among them.

McDuffie, a 6-foot-5, 318-pound standout from Florence, South Carolina, is among those who says the poor win-loss records in the UConn record book doesn’t affect him.

“To be honest, I haven’t really thought about it. It’s one day at a time, one foot in front of the other,” McDuffie said. “All we’re focused on is today.”

There is a concert preceding tonight’s event, which is the 15th and final practice of the spring for the Huskies, and Governor Ned Lamont will be on the sidelines during the game. As for what fans will see from the football players, Bembry says it’s going to be exciting.

“A fun, energetic team that loves playing with their coaches, that loves playing with their brothers,” Bembry said.

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Inquirer

UConn women add Fairfield transfer Lopez Sénéchal

Lou Lopez Sénéchal played her final game for Fairfield University against Texas in March. The 6-foot-1 forward is going to get a rematch this season playing for the UConn women's basketball team. Coach Geno Auriemma announced the addition of Lopez Sénéchal as a graduate transfer today. She is...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

UConn's Floyd headed to Providence

The perhaps on-again rivalry between the UConn men’s basketball team and Providence has some added juice. Corey Floyd Jr., the guard who redshirted this season with the Huskies, announced Sunday he was transferring to join the neighboring Friars. The 6-foot-4 Floyd was one of four Huskies who entered the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Hartford, CT
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Storrs, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
East Hartford, CT
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Journal Inquirer

Lubanski leads Enfield in softball

Immaculate is 4-5. CANTON 3, ROCKVILLE 2 (9). Joelle Daigneault led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a home run as Canton edged Rockville in an NCCC game. Madison Pitkin had three hits for the Rams (4-4), who took a 2-1 lead into the seventh only to see the Warriors (5-3) push across an unearned run to tie it. Lexi Real pitched a four-hitter and struck out 18 for Rockville.
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Catholic, Somers win in boys lacrosse

The East Catholic High boys lacrosse team was down after a loss to Simsbury Thursday but bounced right back up Saturday. Matt Zazzaro had four goals and three assists as the Eagles rolled past South Windsor 15-3 in a CCC interdivisional game in Manchester. AJ Bushnell and Aaron Mickeiwicz had...
SOMERS, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
New Britain Herald

Bird, Ryba to enter New Britain Sports Hall of Fame

This is the last of our multi-part series highlighting the 2022 inductees into the New Britain Sports Hall of Fame. Bird is a 1994 graduate of EC Goodwin Tech. He was a student manager for the Gladiators basketball team for three years. In 1994 he began his career as the team manager of the boys basketball team at New Britain High School under the tutelage of head coach Stan Glowiak. Over the next 30 plus years, Bird has been an integral part of athletics at NBHS. At any given event held at NBHS, whether its football, basketball, track or volleyball, he is there.
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
353
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy