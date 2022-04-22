Transfers bringing new energy to UConn football

Former University of Kentucky linebacker Marquez Bembry, left, is ready to lead a turnaround at UConn this fall. Associated Press

STORRS — The last time the UConn football team was on public display it was Nov. 27 when it was completing a 1-11 season with a 45-17 loss to Houston.

Tonight at Morrone Stadium, when Husky fans will get their first look at the team since that November evening in East Hartford with the Blue/White Showcase, those associated with the program hope they see a big difference.

“I think you’re going to see the energy. I think you’re going to see the excitement. I think you’re also going to see the development of these guys,” defensive line coach Kenny McClendon said. “I think from the last time they played to now, they’re a different group of guys, not only on the field but from a culture, demeanor, discipline aspect as well.”

Victories have been incredibly hard to come by for the Huskies in recent seasons. They have lost 36 of their last 37 games against FBS competition.

But the hiring of Jim Mora as the team’s head coach and the influx of players at key positions has some around the program believing the end of the Huskies’ futility is near.

Linebacker Marquez Bembry, who transferred from Kentucky in the offseason, says UConn’s 1-11 record in 2021 or any other year isn’t relevant to the current group’s efforts.

“The win-loss record from last year? What’s in the past is in the past. My big thing is finishing out this spring, continuing to build with this team,” Bembry said. “That 1-11, that’s in the past. We’re not a 1-11 team. We’re a new team. That’s what people need to realize. This is not a 1-11 team no more. So be ready for it.”

The Huskies aren’t exactly running from their record. They are, however, determined not to repeat it.

“We can’t change the past. The past is what it is,” McClendon said. “We’re focused on moving forward.”

In addition to Bembry, the Huskies have added other key transfers. Quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson from Penn State, wide receiver Nigel Fitzgerald from Old Dominion, and defensive tackle Sokoya McDuffie from Old Dominion chief among them.

McDuffie, a 6-foot-5, 318-pound standout from Florence, South Carolina, is among those who says the poor win-loss records in the UConn record book doesn’t affect him.

“To be honest, I haven’t really thought about it. It’s one day at a time, one foot in front of the other,” McDuffie said. “All we’re focused on is today.”

There is a concert preceding tonight’s event, which is the 15th and final practice of the spring for the Huskies, and Governor Ned Lamont will be on the sidelines during the game. As for what fans will see from the football players, Bembry says it’s going to be exciting.

“A fun, energetic team that loves playing with their coaches, that loves playing with their brothers,” Bembry said.