Well, it was almost inevitable, really. With high-resolution sensors coming to smartphones over the last couple of years, it was only a matter of time before we saw them coming to camera modules for the Raspberry Pi. While you might not want to use your Pi as your main camera, they are often used in a lot of AI vision systems. This one is the Pi Hawk-eye from the folks at ArduCam and it shoots up to a crazy 9152×6944 resolution.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO