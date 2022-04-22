ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KSN viewers share photos of weather across Kansas

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Viewers from across the state of Kansas are sending KSN pictures of the weather in their area.

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Monitoring severe potential and high winds Friday

See the pictures below:

Cloud photos

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TDoOs_0fGx45Lq00
    KSN Storm Tracker Lisa Dimmit caught this photo of clouds southwest of Offerle
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M79NM_0fGx45Lq00
    Cassie Gamble sent in these cloud photos from Kiowa County
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ny1co_0fGx45Lq00
    Cassie Gamble sent in these cloud photos from Kiowa County
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dElBH_0fGx45Lq00
    Abby Thomas sent in these pictures of clouds from Larned.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lDiDI_0fGx45Lq00
    Storm clouds going over Larned.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hxusr_0fGx45Lq00
    Andi Zortman sent in these pictures of clouds
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dIWGD_0fGx45Lq00
    Andi Zortman sent in these pictures of clouds
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ablAs_0fGx45Lq00
    Andi Zortman sent in these pictures of clouds
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LL4JC_0fGx45Lq00
    Andi Zortman sent in these pictures of clouds

Hail photos

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0Klx_0fGx45Lq00
    Don Keeslar Jr sent in this picture of Kip and Kamille holding hail stones in Larned just before 8:20 p.m.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46hkET_0fGx45Lq00
    Gary Hartman sent in this picture of hail from Larned.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tD3Mi_0fGx45Lq00
    Tina Keeler sent in these hail stones that fell in Larned at 8:15 p.m.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05qwAJ_0fGx45Lq00
    Brett Blackwood sent in these hailstones that fell from a storm passing through Ford County.

Want to send in your own picture? Click below!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Check your home, your car – $1M ticket set to expire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone in Kansas could be the winner of $1 million and not know it. And time is running out for them to claim the prize. The Kansas Lottery says that a Mega Millions ticket that someone bought in south-central Kansas last year is worth $1 million, but it is going to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Weather Alert Day - Severe Storms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says last night’s showers and storms have come and gone, and it is a relatively quiet start to our Friday. Wake-up temperatures in the 50s and 60s will soar into the 80s and 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Our...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kiowa, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Larned, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
KWCH.com

Risk of severe weather through weekend begins today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another gloomy morning in the metro area with low clouds and drizzle. Expect skies to partially clear this afternoon allowing temperatures to top out in the upper 70s. While the risk of storms between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. this...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Evening storm chance - mainly north

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A warm front lifting north across Kansas could trigger some scattered storms across central or northern Kansas through the evening hours. Threats of hail, wind, and a brief tornado are possible, but chances of severe storms will end before midnight. Strong south winds and mild weather...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas now has a state fruit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas now has an official state fruit. On Tuesday, Governor Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2644, officially designating the sandhill plum, also known as the chickasaw plum, as the state fruit of Kansas. The process of making the sandhill plum the state fruit started in 2021 when more than 400 students […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ksnw#Offerle Cassie Gamble#Nexstar Media Inc
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
KSNT News

Visitation held for Topeka woman shot and killed on I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Victims identified in Saturday’s deadly hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victims of a deadly hit-and-run involving a motorcycle in west Wichita early Saturday morning have been identified. The deadly crash happened around 2:50 a.m. near the intersection of W 17th St N and N Tyler Rd, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). The victims, who were riding a 2004 […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Car race in south Wichita leads to 3 injured in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders were on the scene of a collision in south Wichita on Monday afternoon. The crash occurred near the intersection of 47th Street South and Palisade Avenue. According to Wichita Police Department Patrol South Lieutenant Michael Linnehan, officers were dispatched to a crash around 4:55 p.m. and found that a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Thieves target Topeka cemeteries

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Residents are being warned by the Topeka Police Department to stay alert for thefts occurring at local cemeteries. On Friday, the TPD announced via Facebook that Topekans should keep an eye out for suspicious activities in and around local cemeteries. The post went on to say the police department has received reports […]
TOPEKA, KS
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow possible in Colorado during multi-day storm

More snow is expected to hit Colorado this weekend and it could drop a few inches to about a foot in the mountain region. The current hazardous weather report from the National Weather Service states that four to eight inches could fall on elevated peaks in western Colorado and eastern Utah, with the most snow expected in northern ranges. This storm would stretch from Friday through Sunday, with locally higher amounts possible.
COLORADO STATE
KICK AM 1530

States that Hate Missouri are the Ones Moving There the Most

It's been said that you should keep your friends close and your enemies closer. If that's true, then Missouri is a model state as the states who claim to hate it the most are the ones most people are moving there from. Stacker shared a fun story recently counting down...
KWCH.com

Weather Alert: Severe storms over western Kansas tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that thunderstorm chances over western Kansas tonight will shift east into Saturday. Storms over western Kansas could produce very large hail and damaging wind gusts this evening. Later tonight, another line of storms could develop and move east. These storms will be capable mainly of damaging wind gusts.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy