Dillon, MT

Montana hospital nurses vote to unionize

By Kelly Gooch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNurses at Barrett Hospital & HealthCare in Dillon, Mont., have voted to join the Montana Nurses Association, according to hospital and union statements shared with Becker's. It is the first union established at Barrett Hospital & HealthCare, according to the MNA. The National Labor...

