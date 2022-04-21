Montana hospital nurses vote to unionize

Older Americans are experiencing racial and ethnic discrimination that is taking a toll on their health, according to an analysis released April 21 by the Commonwealth Fund. For the analysis, researchers examined experiences of racial discrimination in healthcare among Latino/Hispanic and Black older adults using the Commonwealth Fund 2021 International Health Policy Survey of Older Adults. The survey, conducted from March 1-June 14, 2021, was taken by a nationally representative sample of 1,969 U.S. adults 60 and older. The survey was also taken by 16,868 adults 65 and older in 10 other high-income countries: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. More information about the methodology is available here.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 3 DAYS AGO