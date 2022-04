Divock Origi sits somewhere between cult hero and Liverpool Legend status, depending on who you talk to. Given what he has inflicted on Everton in the past, it might be appropriate if his last action in a red shirt is to be involved in the two goals Liverpool scored against an anti-football Toffees side embroiled in a relegation fight, a side whose tactics insisted that Liverpool not be allowed to play any semblance of beautiful, attacking football. What are tactics, though, when your opposition has Divock Origi?

