Play Greenway Bingo
Raleigh Parks invites you to enjoy the parks this spring and explore the greenway by playing Greenway Bingo.
How it works:
- Complete activities to mark off five squares in a row in any direction.
- When you get BINGO, you can upload your card online to be entered to win a prize!
- All entries must be uploaded by May 31, 2022.
- Get your Greenway Bingo Card here.
Greenway Safety and Rules:
Safety and Etiquette:
- Bicyclists, skaters, and skateboarders should approach pedestrians cautiously, pass on the left, and audibly call “on your left” to alert others
- All users, including pets, should remain on the right side of the trail, except when passing
- Bicyclists, skaters, and skateboarders must always yield the right of way to pedestrians
- Patrons should be aware of their surroundings on the trail
- The use of headphones is discouraged
- Patrons are encouraged to walk or jog with a companion Hide your belongings, lock your car, and take your keys
- If you see something needing repair or maintenance, please contact the greenway maintenance staff at 919-996-4115
Rules:
- Obey posted rules and regulations
- Trail hours are from dawn to dusk
- The speed limit on trails is 10 mph
- Consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited
- Motorized vehicles are prohibited on greenways
- Fires are prohibited on greenways
- It is prohibited to remove, destroy, or damage any plant life or property
- Pets must be on a leash no greater than six feet
- Owners must remove pet waste
- It is prohibited to kill, trap, or harm wildlife
- Swimming in City lakes is prohibited
- Horses are prohibited on trails
- All trail users under the age of 16 are required to wear a safety helmet when using a bike, skates, scooters or any other non-motorized vehicle
- Smoking is prohibited in City parks and greenways
- Weapons prohibited except those permitted in NCGS 14-415.23 (RCC Sec. 9-2021)
- Camping is prohibited in City parks and greenways
