Play Greenway Bingo

 3 days ago

Raleigh Parks invites you to enjoy the parks this spring and explore the greenway by playing Greenway Bingo.

How it works:

  • Complete activities to mark off five squares in a row in any direction.
  • When you get BINGO, you can upload your card online to be entered to win a prize!
  • All entries must be uploaded by May 31, 2022.
  • Get your Greenway Bingo Card here.

Greenway Safety and Rules:

Safety and Etiquette:

  • Bicyclists, skaters, and skateboarders should approach pedestrians cautiously, pass on the left, and audibly call “on your left” to alert others
  • All users, including pets, should remain on the right side of the trail, except when passing
  • Bicyclists, skaters, and skateboarders must always yield the right of way to pedestrians
  • Patrons should be aware of their surroundings on the trail
  • The use of headphones is discouraged
  • Patrons are encouraged to walk or jog with a companion Hide your belongings, lock your car, and take your keys
  • If you see something needing repair or maintenance, please contact the greenway maintenance staff at 919-996-4115

Rules:

  • Obey posted rules and regulations
  • Trail hours are from dawn to dusk
  • The speed limit on trails is 10 mph
  • Consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited
  • Motorized vehicles are prohibited on greenways
  • Fires are prohibited on greenways
  • It is prohibited to remove, destroy, or damage any plant life or property
  • Pets must be on a leash no greater than six feet
  • Owners must remove pet waste
  • It is prohibited to kill, trap, or harm wildlife
  • Swimming in City lakes is prohibited
  • Horses are prohibited on trails
  • All trail users under the age of 16 are required to wear a safety helmet when using a bike, skates, scooters or any other non-motorized vehicle
  • Smoking is prohibited in City parks and greenways
  • Weapons prohibited except those permitted in NCGS 14-415.23 (RCC Sec. 9-2021)
  • Camping is prohibited in City parks and greenways

