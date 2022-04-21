Play Greenway Bingo

Aside from a persistent, annoying infestation of gnats, Saturday’s collection of electronics and household hazardous waste was deemed a success by event organizers. Sponsored by the St. Joseph County Solid Waste Committee, the four-hour collection saw cars lining up an hour before the 8 a.m. start. By the time Main Street gates to the county fairgrounds opened, the backup stretched west of Nottawa Street.

