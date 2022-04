Iowa welcomed fans inside Kinnick Stadium to view the Hawkeyes’ final spring practice on Saturday. Though the Hawkeyes had their fair share of notables out, fans did get a glimpse at all three quarterbacks on Saturday afternoon. It’s been no secret that senior Spencer Petras, junior Alex Padilla and redshirt freshman Joe Labas have been battling to lock down the starting quarterback duties for the 2022 season. While Petras has been listed as the starter from the beginning of the spring, the opportunity for one of the other two quarterbacks to impress throughout the spring, summer and fall has been available. In...

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO