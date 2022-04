Nine people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash that was the result of a car chase in Encinitas, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The short-lived pursuit began just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday in Encinitas when a high-speed driver in a Nissan Sentra refused to yield for authorities. CHP said the pursuit came to an end just minutes later in a crash at the intersection of Encinitas Boulevard and Via Cantebria, when the driver ran a red light and made an illegal left turn.

ENCINITAS, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO