Blue Grass Army Depot Moving to New Phase in Weapons Destruction

The United States spends more on defense than any country in the world, with a 2023 Department of Defense budget request of $773 billion. This includes $276 billion to be allocated toward procurement, research, development, test, and evaluation of major weapons systems for the U.S. military. Maintaining the most dominant, powerful, and high tech military […]
The US government's now-defunct Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) spent millions of taxpayer dollars to research bizarre, experimental technologies such as invisibility cloaks, antigravity devices, traversable wormholes, and a proposal to tunnel through the Moon with nuclear explosives, according to dozens of documents obtained by Vice.com. The documents, which...
A microwave dish transmitter is pointed toward a rectifying antenna in part of the SCOPE-M demonstration at Army Blossom Point Research Field, Maryland. U.S. Naval Research Laboratory. A team of researchers at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) has successfully demonstrated wireless transmission of power over a distance of one...
“It may sound like science fiction, but it’s real.”. Thus tweeted Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennet, accompanied by a highly-produced video of Israel’s new laser-based air defense system, the “Iron Beam,” destroying incoming ordinance in the Negev Desert. The successful testing of the device joins a...
Comments / 0