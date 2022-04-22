ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

12 Easy Hikes for Mainers Who Don’t Actually Like Hiking

By Meghan Morrison
 3 days ago
I am a diehard Maine fan for more reasons than I will ever be able to list or count. It has nothing to do with me being a born-and-raised biased Mainer and everything to do with the fact that our state just has it all. Whether you're an avid...

102.9 WBLM

SEE: The Most Adorable Newborn Foxes Maine Has to Offer

I opened up my phone, well, I entered my facial recognition password with my face and my phone recognized it and then boom, I was struck by cuteness, immediately. Maine photographer, Karl Ramsdel did not disappoint when he shared the most incredible photos of baby foxes, born in Maine, like, ever.
102.9 WBLM

How to Upset Mainers in One Sentence

There was recently a post on the r/Maine Subreddit titled "Piss off r/Maine in one sentence" and boy did it blow up. It gave me a chuckle and I'm sure it will give you a chuckle, too. You see, we Mainers can be sensitive at times about some things. It's...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

From Maine to the World: The Incredible Rise of Record Store Day

A special holiday is upon us, and it's one with some serious Maine ties. This year will mark the 15th annual Record Store Day, a "holiday" to celebrate small business and all things music. According to Newscenter Maine, this worldwide phenomena has over 2,000 participating stores for this year's event, which is being held on Saturday, April 23rd.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

This Secluded Year-Round Yurt in New Hampshire Is a Glamper’s Dream

Wow. This year-round yurt on the outskirts of the White Mountain National Forest is a glamper's dream. I will start with the accolades and recognition. The Raven's Nest, also referred to as "Secluded Comfort in the Woods," is a "Best of New Hampshire: 2022" Hipcamp finalist, according to the Hipcamp booking site.
102.9 WBLM

These Maine Restaurants Are Incredibly Underrated

The State of Maine is continuously growing and becoming known as a food destination. Portland alone is iconic when it comes to great eats and world-renowned chefs. It seems like every couple of months a new celebrity from the Food Network or Netflix is up here trying some incredible dishes along with a camera crew.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Did You Know Batman Lives in Maine? These Photos Prove It

It's no secret that he's the man. Which man am I referring to? Glad you asked. I am talking about the Batman. He's been played by some of your favorite actors from Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, Michael Keaton and George Clooney. According to Britannica, Batman was created in 1939 for,...
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Get the Most 4/20 Pizza Ever at This Maine Pub

It's that special day of the year where the jokers, the tokers, and the midnight smokers celebrate the green mistress, Maryjane. 4/20 actually began thanks to a group of high school students. (Who said stoner teens couldn't change the world?) According to History, the students dubbed "the Waldos" of San...
102.9 WBLM

One of the Reasons Cracker Barrel is So Cheap is a Gut Punch to New Hampshire and Maine

Who hasn't heard of Cracker Barrel, known for its homemade, massive breakfasts and a warm welcome when you arrive?. For me, and I think for many, it's a favorite for grandparents and families who want a less expensive yet huge breakfast as well as the perfect road trip stop. Those tall Cracker Barrel signs dot the highways and byways across the country. It's almost like America's Sweetheart when it comes to restaurants, with its hometown classic comfort food, country lifestyle filling our tummies with biscuits and gravy, blueberry muffins, tall stacks of pancakes, and of course that country store that draws us all in with its Southern hospitality no matter where it's located.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

WATCH: Confused NH Turkey Gets His Steps in by Running in Circles Around Vehicle

It wasn't this New Hampshire turkey's brightest hour. Either that or he was determined to work off all the food that he ate on Easter. Earlier this week, a man named Jason Alexander posted this funny video to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, showing a turkey endlessly circling his car in Goffstown. Jason also shared the footage to his personal account, describing the bird as "working off his Easter dinner, all around my car."
GOFFSTOWN, NH
102.9 WBLM

Maine’s Stephen King Stuns Twitter With His Incredible Salmon Recipe

Maine's favorite son Stephen King has sold over 350 million books. But as of late, he is known all over the Twitter world as CHEF Stephen King. This comes after he let loose on his favorite salmon recipe to his 6.6 million followers. Now, you would figure that if you are Stephen King, you could have salmon prepared any darn way in the world. He could certainly do something incredibly expensive and elaborate if he wished. But no......
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Maine is New England’s Most At-Risk State for Lyme Disease Infection This Year

According to Maine.gov, tick season is upon us and basically lasts from now until July. In that stretch, there are two different kinds of ticks to be on the lookout for -- the adult deer tick, which is active from April through June, and the nymph deer tick, which is active from May through July. So basically, it's bad news bears when it comes to tick between May and June, because two different kinds of deer ticks are trying to go all vampire on us and suck our blood.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

