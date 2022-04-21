ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

No. 2 Bulldogs Seek Ivy and National Championships

yalebulldogs.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRANSTON, R.I. - This weekend the No. 2 ranked Yale Women's Sailing Team competes in its first national championship of the year at the inaugural Women's Team Race National Championship hosted...

yalebulldogs.com

Bangor Daily News

3-time conference pitcher of the year rejoins Husson softball program

Husson University in Bangor already has one of the best softball pitchers in the region in McKenna Smith, who transferred this season from Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. Now the team has regained the services of three-time North Atlantic Conference Pitcher of the Year Jen Jones. Jones, a graduate...
BANGOR, ME
Bangor Daily News

Husson baseball team is playing 12 games in 11 days

The Husson University baseball team has played 24 games already this spring, but its season really began Thursday. That’s when the Eagles started a stretch of 12 North Atlantic Conference games — six doubleheaders — in 11 days as coach Chris Morris’ club seeks its second straight league championship and a return to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
BANGOR, ME
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
CBS DFW

Dallas parade celebrates James Madison HS after basketball state title win

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It was a beautiful day in Dallas as crowds gathered to celebrate James Madison High School's basketball state championship with a parade.They were joined by a lively band and dancers, and the parade kicked off on Martin Luther King Boulevard and will end at James Madison High School.This is the fifth state championship in the school's history. In early March, the school won the 3A state title game against San Antonio Cole 53-51.This makes James Madison the fifth South Dallas high school team to bring home a state title this year. The join the ranks of the DeSoto High School girls' varsity basketball, Duncanville High School basketball, South Oak Cliff football, and Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy boys' varsity basketball.It's been a great year for South Dallas sports, and everyone is proud of the green and gold.
DALLAS, TX
#Yale University#Bulldogs#Ivy League#National Championships#New England Team Race
Bangor Daily News

UMaine women’s basketball team lands St. John’s University transfer guard

The University of Maine’s women’s basketball team was already going to have an impressive arsenal of guards next season. Now it’s added another one to it. Idan Shlush has transferred to the University of Maine from Big East school St. John’s University in Queens, New York. Shlush, who is from Gedera, Israel, appeared in four games for the Red Storm as a freshman this past season.
ORONO, ME
New Britain Herald

New Britain boys volleyball off to impressive start this season

After just three seasons as a program, the New Britain boys volleyball team has improved their skill level and mindset, being able to now compete at the highest level. And the early results of the spring season have proven that to be true. The Golden Hurricanes are 4-1 this season....
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WJHL

Hilltoppers run-rule Hardin Valley, 13-3

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Almost a month to the day since their last win against the Hawks, Science Hill topped visiting Hardin Valley, 13-3, on Saturday afternoon. The Hilltoppers built an early 3-0 lead and stretched it further in the second inning with a Jake Bedard RBI single. Carson Hoffmeister and Austin King helped […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WNYT

Empire prepares to open new season Saturday against Carolina

The Albany Empire is set to open its season on Saturday at MVP Arena against the Carolina Cobras. The Empire won the National Arena League championship in its first year in the league last season. Now the defending champs are tasked with trying to repeat. Hear from the team ahead of the season opener.
ALBANY, NY
Bangor Daily News

UMaine men’s hockey team adds Colgate University transfer forward

The University of Maine men’s hockey team has added another transfer to its roster for next season. Cole Hanson, who played in 24 games as a freshman at Colgate University from the ECAC this past season, will be playing for the Black Bears next season. The 5-foot-11, 181-pound Hanson,...
ORONO, ME

