No. 2 Bulldogs Seek Ivy and National Championships

Norwich — Norwich Tech scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and went on to a 4-3 win over Lyman Memorial, handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season, in high school baseball on Friday. Camren Topkin picked up the win and Collin Schaller had...
Husson University in Bangor already has one of the best softball pitchers in the region in McKenna Smith, who transferred this season from Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. Now the team has regained the services of three-time North Atlantic Conference Pitcher of the Year Jen Jones. Jones, a graduate...
The Husson University baseball team has played 24 games already this spring, but its season really began Thursday. That’s when the Eagles started a stretch of 12 North Atlantic Conference games — six doubleheaders — in 11 days as coach Chris Morris’ club seeks its second straight league championship and a return to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
Clayton Weishuhn was a legend in Texas High School football and he would end dominating at Angelo State to eventually play in the NFL. We are learning Weishuhn was killed in an automobile accident in Texas. Clayton Weishuhn played in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Green Bay...
To many, he will be remembered as a passionate lover of racing that made the sport more accessible to fans. He also inspired many broadcasters to pursue the sport as a viable career path for their talents. -The Outsider. Sad news from the world of stock car racing as a...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It was a beautiful day in Dallas as crowds gathered to celebrate James Madison High School's basketball state championship with a parade.They were joined by a lively band and dancers, and the parade kicked off on Martin Luther King Boulevard and will end at James Madison High School.This is the fifth state championship in the school's history. In early March, the school won the 3A state title game against San Antonio Cole 53-51.This makes James Madison the fifth South Dallas high school team to bring home a state title this year. The join the ranks of the DeSoto High School girls' varsity basketball, Duncanville High School basketball, South Oak Cliff football, and Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy boys' varsity basketball.It's been a great year for South Dallas sports, and everyone is proud of the green and gold.
The University of Maine’s women’s basketball team was already going to have an impressive arsenal of guards next season. Now it’s added another one to it. Idan Shlush has transferred to the University of Maine from Big East school St. John’s University in Queens, New York. Shlush, who is from Gedera, Israel, appeared in four games for the Red Storm as a freshman this past season.
Makira Cook and Brynn Shoup-Hill will transfer from Dayton to Illinois. — Two members of the University of Dayton women’s basketball team have announced that they will transfer from UD and join former Dayton coach Shauna Green at the University of Illinois, Makira Cook and Brynn Shoup-Hill. Shoup-Hill...
LAWRENCEVILLE — A quick glance at The Lawrenceville School’s boys lacrosse roster provides insight into the type of program that the Big Red are building. Of the 33 varsity players, 18 are from different states and six are from Ontario in Canada. Five of the nine New Jersey players are from outside Mercer County.
After just three seasons as a program, the New Britain boys volleyball team has improved their skill level and mindset, being able to now compete at the highest level. And the early results of the spring season have proven that to be true. The Golden Hurricanes are 4-1 this season....
They played three overtimes, but they should have stopped at two. An apparent East Catholic 11-10 three-OT girls lacrosse win at Somers Thursday was nullified when coaches discovered later in the evening the CIAC limit is two overtimes, meaning the official result is a 10-10 tie. East Catholic coach Brian...
Fresno State running back and Fresno native Jordan Hornbeak has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The San Joaquin Memorial graduate is no longer listed on the Bulldogs’ roster. Hornbeak was a three-star recruit out of the Panthers program.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Almost a month to the day since their last win against the Hawks, Science Hill topped visiting Hardin Valley, 13-3, on Saturday afternoon. The Hilltoppers built an early 3-0 lead and stretched it further in the second inning with a Jake Bedard RBI single. Carson Hoffmeister and Austin King helped […]
Lincoln Riley saw Southern California's well-attended spring game as just another milestone in the lengthy task of raising a prestigious college football program from its lowest depths in three decades
The Albany Empire is set to open its season on Saturday at MVP Arena against the Carolina Cobras. The Empire won the National Arena League championship in its first year in the league last season. Now the defending champs are tasked with trying to repeat. Hear from the team ahead of the season opener.
The East Catholic High baseball team’s 30-game winning streak was one out away from being history. But this new group of Eagles is trying to make some history of their own and the streak wasn’t going to end without a fight. Two rallies and a walk-off home run later, they won the battle.
The University of Maine men’s hockey team has added another transfer to its roster for next season. Cole Hanson, who played in 24 games as a freshman at Colgate University from the ECAC this past season, will be playing for the Black Bears next season. The 5-foot-11, 181-pound Hanson,...
