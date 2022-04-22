ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk: Why Tesla develops autopilot features

 3 days ago
Credit: Finance Jane

An autopilot is a system used to control the path of an aircraft, marine craft or spacecraft without requiring constant manual control by a human operator.

It is important to know that autopilots do not replace human operators.

Instead, the autopilot assists the operator’s control of the vehicle, allowing the operator to focus on broader aspects of operations (for example, monitoring the trajectory, weather and on-board systems)

Autopilot is Tesla’s breakout technology. It’s the feature that put autonomous driving systems on the map and showed us what cars can be capable of.

According to Elon Musk, Tesla cars come standard with advanced hardware capable of providing Autopilot features, and full self-driving capabilities—through software updates designed to improve functionality over time.

In the podcast, Musk and Cathie Wood talk about how and why Telsa develops autopilot features in its cars.

Source: Finance Jane.

Person
Elon Musk
Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

