Video Games

The 7 Best Gaming Chairs for Console Gamers

By Chris Gillespie
makeuseof.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModern gaming chairs are much more than just a place to sit while passing a few hours in front of the screen. They have adjustable support and comfortable padding to prevent neck and lower back pain, fatigue, or aching joints. In addition, many now incorporate speakers and vibration motors...

www.makeuseof.com

GamesRadar+

Xbox Series X restock updates: where to buy the new Xbox consoles

Xbox Series X restocks are flying right now. We're seeing more and more consoles hitting the shelves than ever before now, and some of them are even remaining there. That means the Xbox Series X stock drought may well be behind us. You can still find the console available at Best Buy, and if those console have left the shelves you can bet other retailers will have them very shortly.
VIDEO GAMES
ZDNet

Best cheap gaming headsets: Immersive audio on a budget

Shopping for a cheap gaming headset doesn't mean you have to settle for subpar quality. There are tons of affordable options out there which provide excellent chat and game audio as well as comfort and durability. And if you're willing to be tethered to your PC or controller, a cheap gaming headset means you can have more money for other things like a copy of Elden Ring or an extra set of Joy Cons for your Nintendo Switch. As a connoisseur of budget-friendly gaming headsets, I've curated a list of the best available from top brands like SteelSeries, Corsair, and HyperX, and I've broken down their features to help you find the one that best fits your needs.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Razer Leviathan V2 Review

Traditional computer speakers tend to take up a lot of desk space and seldom match the style of your gaming peripherals. That’s why the sleek and compact Razer Leviathan soundbar earned high marks when we reviewed it seven years ago, for coupling powerful under-monitor sound with a subwoofer to really let your games boom. The Razer Leviathan V2 ($249.99) offers the same 2.1-channel audio experience, while adding several improvements like RGB lighting, enhanced audio components, and Razer Chroma compatibility. Unfortunately, Razer removed the 3.5mm and optical audio inputs, which prevents the soundbar from realistically being used anywhere other than underneath your monitor. That drawback aside, the Leviathan V2 is still a strong option for enhancing your gaming audio that costs much less than its closest competitor, LG’s UltraGear GP9 ($499.99).
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

The best-selling cheap soundbar on Amazon is down to $33 today

Are you in the market for a new soundbar? Want to give a television in any room in your home a big boost? Well, you’ll be happy to learn that there are so many great options on Amazon right now. Whether you want the best cheap soundbar deal or a high-end model with amazing sound, we’ve got you covered.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

5 laptop deals you don’t want to pass up today — from $245

Never buy a laptop for full price. There are always insane deals on a wide variety of laptops from any retailer you could want. That’s why we’re always excited to share great laptop deals with our readers. We’re going to be highlighting some of the best offers on great laptops that are available right now.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Need a new laptop for school or work? Don’t miss this insane deal

Students and professionals alike need a reliable laptop in order to accomplish their daily tasks. Fortunately, there are laptop deals that you can take advantage of if you’re on a tight budget. It’s highly recommended that you take a look at Dell laptop deals, which currently include an offer for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop. Dell is selling the machine for a very affordable $245, after a $60 discount from the laptop’s original price of $305.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Hurry! Dell is having a refurbished laptop sale for the next 48 hours!

You’ll be able to enjoy significant savings by taking advantage of the various laptop deals that retailers are offering. However, if most of the offers are still outside of your budget for a new laptop, you might want to shift your focus to refurbished laptop deals. Now is actually a great time to buy from Dell laptop deals, as there’s a refurbished laptop sale that slashes 48% off the price of any item that you see on DellRefurbished.com.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

3 TV deals you can’t miss, including a 70-inch for $550

Whether you’re planning to to make a small upgrade to your current display, or you want a cinematic experience in your living room, you’ll be able to find the perfect offer from the TV deals that are currently available across the various retailers. However, if you don’t know where to begin your search, it’s highly recommended that you take a look at Best Buy TV deals, which include discounts for TVs of all brands and models.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

The 5 Best Chrome Extensions for WordPress Users

WordPress is a powerful tool that allows you to create a website or blog both easily and to your exact specifications. This doesn’t mean that it’s without its flaws, however. If you’re hoping to get more out of WordPress, then there are a bunch of different extensions available...
COMPUTERS
hypebeast.com

The James Brand Crafts New Kline Pocket Knife in MagnaCut High Carbon Steel

The James Brand has now introduced its latest American-made addition: the 7.8-inch Kline pocket knife. Named after the Kline arrowhead in the Delaware River Valley of Pennsylvania, the new pocket knife is the third and latest American-made folder to join the company’s roster. But this time The James Brand has tapped into a special material for even better performance. MagnaCut is a high-carbon steel that’s paired with an alloy to make it both exceptionally durable and corrosion-resistant.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Review: We Threw the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 Bluetooth Party Speaker Into a Pool

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bang & Olufsen has a reputation for making pretty and pricey speakers, so when we saw they were releasing a new generation of portable Bluetooth speakers just in time for summer, naturally we were curious. In this review, I’ll go hands-on with the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) to see how it sounds, what it’s best for, and if I can recommend it to you. And because it’s supposed to be waterproof,...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Today's the Final Day of Best Buy's Flash Sale: Save Big on TVs, Laptops and More

If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade your TV, laptop or other tech and appliances, now's your chance. Best Buy has been running a massive four-day flash sale this week, with huge discounts on hundreds of items sitewide. TVs, laptops, gaming accessories and more are on sale, including hot picks like the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 tablet and Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones. You can see the entire sale selection here:
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: MSI's GE66 Raider Gaming Laptop, Alienware's Aurora R10 PC, and more

Today’s best deals selection starts with the great offers for gamers, as you can purchase a new MSI GE66 Raider for $1,699 after picking up a $600 discount representing 26 percent savings. This amazing laptop features a large 15.6-inch QHD display cable of reaching 240Hz refresh rates. It also includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX3070 graphics.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Choose the Best Mac for Logic Pro X

So you want to make music, but you’re not sure what you need first. You put new strings on your guitar, and you even got a nice new pair of headphones. Now what? You want to use Logic Pro X for your recording software, but first you need something to put it on! Or maybe you’re planning to upgrade your current setup for Logic Pro X.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Save on several Meta Quest 2 VR games this weekend only

Meta held its 2022 games showcase this past week, lifting the curtain on several new virtual reality games in the works for the Quest 2 headset. We’ve got a roundup of the titles that we’re most excited about right here. In celebration of the event, Meta has slashed prices on several VR games that see discounts only on a few occasions each year. So, whether you just bought a Quest 2, or you just want to fill out your library a little more, check out these deals.
VIDEO GAMES
KXLY

3 of the best 2-in-1 laptops available now

The best two-in-one devices offer versatility like no other laptop. The devices like the Surface Pro 8 offer a super-flexible work environment where you can type on the go and detach the display when needed. The segment is growing lately because people value flexibility in getting work done. The best two-in-one laptops help you do more than a traditional laptop without a significant increase in size, weight or price.
COMPUTERS

