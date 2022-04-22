ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Overworked single mom collapsed at work and wound up with a new heart

By American Heart Association
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37v0cI_0fGwD2zM00
Credit: Alicia Wilson

In her late 40s, Alicia Wilson had a hectic schedule.

She had a full-time job administering contracts, was a single mom of a busy high schooler, and had decided to take on the challenge of going back to school for a master’s degree.

So when Alicia, who was overweight, felt out of breath after climbing stairs, she hardly had time to think twice about it.

Then came the day at work when she was rushing to a meeting and fell, hitting her head. In the emergency room, doctors said she had a concussion.

A few days later, she came home from her usual morning walk with her dog and thought she was going to faint.

She didn’t, but was scared enough to stay home from work. While she thought the concussion was to blame, she saw her doctor just to be safe.

He ran tests, including an electrocardiogram. Results looked off for a 48-year-old, so he referred her to a cardiologist. She began wearing a monitor to record her heart’s electrical activity.

A week later, Alicia – who lives outside of Philadelphia – was finishing a paper for school while her then-17-year-old daughter, Shannon, was packing for a trip. The heart monitor started beeping erratically.

The hospital called and told Alicia to call an ambulance. She didn’t panic. It was just days before Christmas and she figured she’d be home in plenty of time to finish buying gifts and getting groceries for her holiday dinner.

In the hospital, doctors gave her medicine to stabilize her. Two days later, she received a pacemaker. When she woke up and went to the bathroom, she fainted.

Doctors said the pacemaker was defective. She opted to continue her treatment at another hospital.

Her new doctor considered her symptoms – fainting, irregular heartbeat and shortness of breath – and thought she might have a rare condition called cardiac sarcoidosis.

It’s marked by inflammation of heart tissue that can interfere with normal heart functioning.

Alicia received a new pacemaker. She went home on Christmas Eve and resumed her normal life. However, her heartbeat was still erratic.

Her doctor implanted a defibrillator to deliver an electrical shock, if needed, to stabilize her heartbeat.

For two years, her devices needed to be adjusted. The problem, though, wasn’t the technology.

“It became very obvious that my heart was failing,” Alicia said. “They started having these conversations with me about heart transplant.”

First, her doctor tried another far less invasive procedure. It wasn’t successful. A transplant was her only option. She became so sick that a machine pumped her blood as she waited for a match.

Shannon, a high school senior playing sports and working on college applications, wanted to quit her teams to be with her mom.

“No,” Alicia told her. “Your life still has to continue.”

Shannon began going from track practice to the hospital for a few hours. She slept in Alicia’s room on the weekends.

After a month on the waiting list, Alicia was told she’d be receiving a heart from a 19-year-old.

Before the transplant, nurses sang “Happy birthday.” Not because it was Alicia’s birthday but because she was receiving a new birthday.

Weeks later, Alicia went home in time for Thanksgiving. Her next big goal was getting healthy enough to attend Shannon’s high school graduation in the spring.

Shannon helped by driving Alicia to doctors’ appointments. “My mom had taken care of me, and now roles were reversed,” Shannon said.

Shannon decorated her graduation cap with a heartbeat made from gemstones. Alicia beamed as her daughter received a diploma.

“It was an emotional day from start to finish,” Shannon said. “There were tears.”

Seven years later, Alicia feels “absolutely wonderful.”

“All of us who’ve been blessed with a transplant know we’ve been given a gift,” she said.

She serves on a patient and family advocacy and organ donation council at the hospital where she got her transplant. When she shares her experience, she stresses the importance of self-care.

“Stop thinking you’re Superwoman and just ask for help,” Alicia said. “Realize you’re valuable. You deserve to be poured back into. It’s also OK to say no.”

Sign up for our newsletter for more information about this topic.

Written by Deborah Lynn Blumberg.

If you care about heart disease, please read studies about chronic itch linked to heart disease, and drinking coffee this way may prevent heart disease, stroke.

For more information about heart health, please see recent studies about how magnesium helps protect your heart rhythm, and results showing blueberries may help prevent heart disease.

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Deleting a Protein May Prevent Heart Attacks and Strokes

Macrophages travel through our arteries, gobbling fat the way Pac-man gobbled ghosts. But fat-filled macrophages can narrow blood vessels and cause heart disease. Now, UConn Health researchers describe in Nature Cardiovascular Research how deleting a protein could prevent this and potentially prevent heart attacks and strokes in humans. Macrophages are...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

Two Bad Habits That Are Slowly Clogging Your Arteries Over Time, According To A Cardiologist

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States? Heart disease is a term used to refer to multiple heart conditions. The most common one is Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), which is a disease that involves the buildup of plaque in the arteries. When the arteries are blocked, it affects the ability of the blood to effectively pump from the heart to the rest of the body. CAD symptoms can range from things like shortness of breath to heart attack, so taking preventative measures ahead of time to reduce your risk is key. We asked Dr. Jahandar R. Saleh, a Nuclear & Interventional Cardiologist and Chief of Staff at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital & Medical Center, what bad habit you could be doing everyday that could raise your risk of clogged arteries, and how to lead a lifestyle that keeps your heart health in mind.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
moneytalksnews.com

1 in 4 People Have This Condition That Harms the Heart

About 25% of adults may have a quiet health condition that can put their heart at risk, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association (AHA). Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) — an abnormal build-up of fat in the liver that can cause inflammation and scarring — impacts an estimated 1 in 4 people worldwide. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in those diagnosed with this condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alicia Wilson
Medical News Today

Heart palpitations: What causes the heart to skip a beat?

Heart palpitations are heartbeats that suddenly become more noticeable. Sometimes they can feel as though the heart has skipped a beat. Palpitations can feel like the heart is pounding, fluttering, or beating irregularly. A person may experience these sensations in the throat or the neck. Heart palpitations can feel frightening,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Heart#Heart Health#Single Mom#Heart Transplant
MedicineNet.com

Can You Take Turmeric with Blood Pressure Medication?

Turmeric is a spice used in many parts of the world. It is one of the main ingredients in curry powder. Turmeric also has a long history of application in Ayurvedic medicine. Ayurveda is a practice rooted in ancient Indian medicine dating back more than 3,000 years. As with many...
HEALTH
WNDU

Medical Moment: Aspirin and heart disease

(WNDU) - More than 859,000 Americans die of heart attacks or strokes every year. For years, doctors have prescribed aspirin to help prevent a cardiovascular event in healthy people, but research has been mixed on the benefits. It makes us ask the question sitting in plain sight: could an aspirin...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Concord News Journal

Extremely healthy young woman with no previous medical history thought experiencing bloating for more than a year was due to her bad eating habits until she was diagnosed with very rare ovarian cancer

Regular medical checkups are very important when it comes to everyone’s health as doctors can identify any early signs of health issues which can be treated on time and prevent further health complications. People are advised to perform these routine checkups once a year, while those who suffer chronic disease, like diabetes or COPD for instance, should visit doctor more frequently no matter of the patient’s age.
CANCER
Good News Network

Another Reason to Drink More Water: Study Finds Hydration Can Lower Risk of Heart Failure

Staying well-hydrated may be associated with a reduced risk for developing heart failure, according to researchers at the National Institutes of Health. Their findings suggest that consuming sufficient amounts of fluids throughout life not only supports essential body functioning but may also reduce the risk of severe heart problems in the future.
HEALTH
womenworking.com

Warning About Different Blood Pressures in Right and Left Arms

A significant difference in blood pressure in your right and left arm could indicate a serious health issue. According to Harvard Health, British researchers looked at results from 20 studies where blood pressure was measured in both of each participant’s arms. People with a difference of 15 points were twice as likely to have peripheral artery disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Do This Every Night Before Bed

While many people prioritize exercise for good health, we often overlook a regular stretching practice. But if you're treating stretching like an afterthought, you're missing out on all the big body benefits that it can bring, particularly for healthy aging. Yep, stretching — especially before bed — is a boon...
WORKOUTS
Daily Mail

Grant Denyer reveals that his one-year-old daughter Sunday may be communicating with her great grandmother - from beyond the grave

Grant Denyer and his wife Chezzi have revealed that their youngest daughter, Sunday, may be communicating with her great grandmother - who is long dead. The couple made the surprising claim about supernatural activity during their regular podcast It's All True? - explaining that the one-year-old appears to be responding to an unseen presence.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Lima News

Caffeine’s effects on blood sugar and blood pressure

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I love to drink coffee. I often have multiple cups a day. Recently, I was diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure. My doctor advised that I may want to cut back on my beverage of choice, as it is not good for my blood sugar or blood pressure. Can you provide some insight, as I thought coffee was good for my health?
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy