SCSU Player Tosses Perfect Game, 28th in NCAA Division II History

The SCSU baseball and softball teams, SJU baseball team swept their Saturday matchups, while the Minnesota Timberwolves topped Memphis to tie the series, the Twins earned a big win in game two against the White Sox, and the St. Cloud Norsemen fell in a close game against Bismarck in the NAHL playoffs. On Sunday the Wild will travel to Nashville, and the CSB softball and SCTCC baseball teams will re-take the field after postponing their Saturday games.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO