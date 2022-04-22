ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

SCSU Player Tosses Perfect Game, 28th in NCAA Division II History

By Jim Maurice
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ABERDEEN -- A St. Cloud State University pitcher had a perfect outing on Thursday. Redshirt freshman Luke Tupy tossed a perfect game in a 3 - 0 win over Northern...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
103.7 THE LOON

Timberwolves Tie Series with Memphis, Twins Top White Sox

The SCSU baseball and softball teams, SJU baseball team swept their Saturday matchups, while the Minnesota Timberwolves topped Memphis to tie the series, the Twins earned a big win in game two against the White Sox, and the St. Cloud Norsemen fell in a close game against Bismarck in the NAHL playoffs. On Sunday the Wild will travel to Nashville, and the CSB softball and SCTCC baseball teams will re-take the field after postponing their Saturday games.
MEMPHIS, TN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Has Plenty of NFL Connections

The NFL draft will take place Thursday April 28 - Saturday April 30. The St. Cloud area has had many players either drafted or signed as undrafted free agents. The list includes St. John's offensive lineman Ben Bartch, who was drafted in the 4th round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. He's played 2 seasons so far with the Jaguars with 28 games played which includes 12 starts.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Prep Baseball Update – April 24th, 2022

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy