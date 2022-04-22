ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny skies, warming temps Friday afternoon

By Jessica Faith, WPXI-TV
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Sunshine will be abundant through midday, then we will see a bit more cloud cover toward the evening hours. Get outside and enjoy the mild weather today. Highs will be in the upper 60s this afternoon.

A few spotty showers are possible late tonight into early tomorrow morning, mainly north of Pittsburgh. The light rain fades through the morning and conditions will be mostly dry through the weekend. Temperatures will also be warm with highs reaching near 80 degrees.

Enjoy the quiet and warm weather this weekend. The start of the new workweek brings changes. Rain returns Monday, then cooler air settles in Tuesday.

