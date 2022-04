Tether is ready for whatever the economic climate throws at it, Chief Technical Officer Paolo Ardoino told CryptoSlate at the Paris Blockchain Week Summit. In this exclusive interview, Ardoino explained how Tether has reduced its commercial paper debt with U.S. Treasuries and assessed the viability of its portfolio on a weekly basis. Tether runs simulations to evaluate whether it will be able to honor redemptions even in a scenario similar to the global economic crisis of 2008.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO