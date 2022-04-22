Wrecked Vehicle Spills 500 Pounds of Weed on I-70 in Missouri
This is gonna be a hard one to explain to the judge. An accident on I-70 in Missouri revealed one vehicle was allegedly packing 500 pounds of marijuana as...newstalk1280.com
This is gonna be a hard one to explain to the judge. An accident on I-70 in Missouri revealed one vehicle was allegedly packing 500 pounds of marijuana as...newstalk1280.com
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 6