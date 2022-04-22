ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Wrecked Vehicle Spills 500 Pounds of Weed on I-70 in Missouri

By Doc Holliday
 3 days ago
This is gonna be a hard one to explain to the judge. An accident on I-70 in Missouri revealed one vehicle was allegedly packing 500 pounds of marijuana as...

