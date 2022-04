According to Maine.gov, tick season is upon us and basically lasts from now until July. In that stretch, there are two different kinds of ticks to be on the lookout for -- the adult deer tick, which is active from April through June, and the nymph deer tick, which is active from May through July. So basically, it's bad news bears when it comes to tick between May and June, because two different kinds of deer ticks are trying to go all vampire on us and suck our blood.

