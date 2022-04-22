ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gooding, ID

Vendor Craft Show in Magic Valley Makes for Perfect Mother’s Day Shopping

By Jeff
 3 days ago
One holiday is over, and as many of us do, we start looking towards and planning for the next one. Mother's Day is next on the calendar, and most of us will wait until the week of or the day before to finally get something. Some may completely forget and do...

5 Events Happening In the Magic Valley this Weekend April 22-24

Easter has come and gone, but that isn't slowing down weekend events and activities. The weather is beginning to get a little warmer and nicer, minus a little rain, and it means there is more to do as winter is getting further away and we get more into spring. The Magic Valley does a great job of having plenty to do every weekend, and this weekend is no different. Here are events going on this weekend.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Large Sturgeon Trapped in Magic Valley Canal Relocated

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A large sturgeon that spent the winter trapped in a canal below a Magic Valley dam now has more room to swim after being relocated to a new home. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a seven-foot sturgeon surprised a local angler when he went fishing for rainbow trout below the Milner Dam east of Murtaugh. The large fish had become trapped in the canal during the winter prompting Idaho biologists and conservation officers to rescue and relocate it. Idaho Fish and Game said it doesn't typically relocate fish but in this case, the sturgeon could offer many more opportunities for anglers as the fish live for a long time and are catch and release only. A sling was used to capture the fish and loaded onto a pickup truck with a transport tank. The sturgeon was taken upriver to its new home at Lake Walcott. Biologists placed a tag on the fish so it could be identified in the future. Check out the video below:
MURTAUGH, ID
Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho Fish and Game to Trap Mountain Lion Prowling Hailey Neighborhoods

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A trap will be set to capture a large mountain lion seen in several Hailey neighborhoods and might be preying on smaller domestic cats. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said it recently received several reports in the last several weeks of a large lion seen within the city limits of Hailey. Conservation officers plan on setting a trap to relocate the animal from the city. People living there have reported missing pet cats and Idaho Fish and Game has confirmed two kills involving a mountain lion. So far, no dogs have been attacked or other domestic animals. "Fish and Game biologists are concerned that this particular lion is becoming habituated to living within the community, which presents concerns for resident and pet safety. Residents are strongly encouraged to be aware of their surroundings, especially during morning and evening hours. Pets should always be on leash whether they are being walked in town or in the surrounding mountains," said Idaho Fish and Game in a statement. Officials said it is important for people to check around their homes to make sure there isn't any place a lion could hide or daybed. It said sheds, areas under decks, and other potential hiding places should be closed off. Keeping garbage secure and inaccessible to other animals that might be prey to mountain lions will help keep them away. “We continue to encourage residents to notify our office if they observe a lion or see tracks around their homes, or if they come across cached prey” stated Regional Conservation Officer Clint Rogers, “our officers are always willing to work with local residents to make sure that they and their pets stay safe. Our goal is to encourage mountain lions to live in wild habitats, outside of our communities.”
HAILEY, ID
Kids to Showoff Their Talent in Jerome at Open Mic Night

Does your kid have talent? Hopefully, the answer is yes. Many kids spend years trying to figure out their talents. Some parents push them to do one thing to achieve, while others explore options, but often kids will find what they enjoy and are best at and stick with it. If your child likes to dance, sing, write poetry, comedy, act, or play an instrument, then there is a night you are not going to want to miss.
JEROME, ID
‘Love Ain’t’ Country Band Coming To Burley And Tickets On Sale Now

Eli Young Band is coming back to Idaho, this time, making a stop in Burley. The band will make their way here this summer and you can get tickets now. The "Love Ain't" band is coming to Burley on June 11th. They are going to be at the King Fine Arts Center and you can actually get tickets now. Eli Young Band has been to Idaho before, previously at Gordy's highway 30 Music Festival a few years ago. Now they have decided to make their way back but at a different venue.
BURLEY, ID
‘Guns, Coffee, Jesus': There’s A Dating Website For Idaho Farmers

"Guns, Coffee, Jesus." These three words were chosen as a personality description for one user of a dating website that caters exclusively to Gem State farmers. Most of you have heard of dating sites such as farmersonly.com. The commercials are so incredibly bad that the branding borders on genius. The website got a lot of attention when it went live in 2005, and it was the brainchild of Ohio native Jerry Miller.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Win ‘The Batman’ on Digital

Enter to win 'The Batman' and enjoy it from the comfort of your own home whenever you want. Twin Falls Homes That Could Be A Movie Lovers' Dream House. Houses for sale right now in Twin Falls with Basements that would be perfect for a theater room. 9 Deadliest Intersections...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Five Places to Get Crazy High on 4/20 Around Twin Falls

Even though many people around the world will be celebrating 4/20 as a holiday, I’m not going to condone the use of recreational marijuana in this story. I’m also not going to condemn the use of marijuana for medical uses. You do you, but no matter who you are or your feelings about weed, there are some places we can all go to get stupid high around Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Happy Teriyaki Twin Falls Quietly Reopens

Happy Teriyaki in Twin Falls quietly reopened following a month-long hiatus. If you drove down Blue Lakes on Monday, you might have noticed that Happy Teriyaki in Twin Falls is back open for Business. Why did Happy Teriyaki close in the first place?. Their re-opening happened as suddenly as their...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Wendy’s in Twin Falls Brings Back Old Meal Deal that Offers Great Choices

Throwbacks are in, and it has been taking over fast-food chains lately. Recently, Taco Bell and McDonald's have brought back older items, such as nacho fries, salsa verde, the rumored return of Mexican pizza, and spicy chicken nuggets. Not to be outdone, Wendy's has decided they want to join the party and bring back an old fan favorite of their own as well. They have decided to bring back an item that will give customers more options, as well as delicious items.
TWIN FALLS, ID
What Would You Do? Broke Something in a Twin Falls Antique Store

What would you do? What would you do if you went shopping and while walking around the store, saw an item you wanted to buy, but you accidentally drop it and it breaks? Maybe it isn't one you want to buy, but instead, your arm accidentally knocks into it, knocking it over and it shatters. There are multiple options you can do here, but which is the one you choose? This situation happened recently to my family and me, and we had to decide on which route to take.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls, ID
