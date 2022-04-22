ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Rival Indiana Colleges Compete in Annual Food Drive at Evansville Grocery Stores

By Bobby G.
 3 days ago
When it comes to interstate college rivalries, they don't get much bigger than the long-standing rivalry between Indiana and Purdue. It doesn't matter what the sport or activity is, both schools want to prove they are the best in Indiana. Later this month, they will have the chance to do that...

