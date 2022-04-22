ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Here Are The 10 Happiest Places In Colorado

By A.J.
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Happiness is a state of mind that can be a very simple yet very complex thing at the same time. You can be a "happy" person but still have your fair share of bad days. But overall, true happiness is about appreciating the little things, celebrating the small victories in life,...

newcountry991.com

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city dubbed one of 'least sustainable' in country

LawnStarter.com recently published their ranking of America's 'most sustainable' cities and while some Colorado cities fared decently, one spot was among the five 'least sustainable' spots. In order to determine the rankings, LawnStarter considered 23 different metrics across five categories related to sustainability – policy, infrastructure, pollution, transportation, and food...
DENVER, CO
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
OutThere Colorado

I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Victories#Northern Colorado#Creditdonkey Com
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
SFGate

Tahoe Report 04-08-22: Once thriving, this obscure Tahoe outpost is a ghost town

The aerial tram ride to High Camp, in Palisades Tahoe, Calif. (VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty) In its heyday, High Camp was the epicenter of social life and spring skiing. The whole facility looks like a midcentury fortress perched at the top of the tram, like the setting of a James Bond fight scene. The vibe felt like a pool party in Miami — just with goggles instead of sunglasses.
LIFESTYLE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
KSNB Local4

Southwest Nebraska towns evacuate as wildfires spread

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A wildfire burned from the Kansas border to the Cambridge area, with a smaller fire in between Cambridge and Stockville on Friday. By Saturday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that thanks to the hard work of emergency responders, fire conditions have improved. However, fire risk & significant blowing dust are still a concern Saturday.
NEBRASKA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Floridians reportedly start illegal campfire in Colorado park, leave scene

According to a park ranger in Colorado's Jefferson County, an illegal campfire was found burning in the area of West Mount Falcon. In video footage from the scene, one of two responding rangers describes that the fire was reported by a guest at the park, who said that those responsible for starting the fire were from Florida. Another ranger can be seen putting the blaze out. The ranger that's filming...
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy