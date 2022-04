Football helmets weren't just worn during the spring at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday. This weekend, the UT baseball players adopted a new tradition. On Friday, Texas got ahold of a football helmet as a prop for assistant coach Sean Allen, who had taken a foul ball to the face on Tuesday. Allen didn't actually need the helmet, but the Longhorns weren't about to let that acquired equipment go to waste.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO