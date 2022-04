It's been 26 years since country fans were first introduced to Toby Keith, the populist country singer from Oklahoma. Toby Keith was released on April 20, 1993, via Mercury Records, and fans could get it on CD or cassette, since most were still asking, "What is the internet, anyway?" There were signs that the singer would be a superstar, but it's not likely anyone was betting on this cowboy.

